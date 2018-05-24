One-Off Ferrari SP38 Breaks Cover

Italian sports car manufacturer Ferrari has unveiled a one-off model known as the Ferrari SP38. The model was unveiled at the Fiorano, where, after the ceremonial handover to one of Ferrari’s most dedicated customers, the car was immediately put through its paces in a series of hot laps. Designed by the Ferrari Design Centre on the chassis and running gear of the standard 488 GTB, this unique car reflects the specific vision of a client with a deep passion for racing. The result is a model that can be driven both on road and on track.

The all-new bodywork of the Ferrari SP38, in a newly conceived three-layer metallic reds completely different in terms of the exterior design as opposed to the donor car. The twin-turbo, twin-intercooler set-up of the 488 GTB inspired the team to reference the mighty F40 as an icon from which to instruct the project’s general direction.

Compared to the 488 chassis, the visual mass of SP38 appears concentrated over the rear wheels as the wedge design sharply stretches towards the front. In plan view, the strongly tapered nose expands towards muscular wheel arches. Specific inset headlights were designed to be as thin as possible, with the mandatory DRLs units were relocated to the slim bumper lip, reminiscent of the 308 GTB. On the side, the air scoop of the 488 GTB is completely concealed where the sheet metal folds in on itself from the low beltline on the door and into the rear wheelarch and three-quarter light.

The dynamic styling continues over the engine cover, which sheds its rear glass and is treated as a flip-up assembly in carbon fibre with shutlines slashing the flanks in a gesture directly reminiscent of the F40’s. Three transversal slats slash across the engine cover to evacuate engine heat, and the smooth integration of a substantial rear spoiler is a hint at the rear wing of the F40. The trailing edge of the spoiler links seamlessly with the wing and with the aerodynamic diffuser at the bottom, to create a suggestive frame surrounding the tail volume.

Under the hood, the bespoke Ferrari Sp38 breathes to life with the same 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 engine as seen on the 488 GTB. This engine produces 670 hp and 760 Nm of torque. The official performance figures are likely to remain unchanged and hence, it can be safe to assume that the model can sprint from 0-100 kmph in three seconds, up to a top speed of 330 kmph.

A full tailor made cabin trim puts the finished touches on this truly special Ferrari, the images of which the owner preferred not to be publicised. The Ferrari SP38 will be on public display for the first time at the upcoming Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este on Saturday, May 26, 2018. And in case you didn’t know, this isn’t the first time Ferrari has made a one-off model for one of its special clients. Back in 2016, a one-off Ferrari 458 MM Speciale was commissioned by a wealthy British customer.