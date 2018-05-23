100th Bugatti Chiron Rolls Off The Production Line, Costs A Cool € 2.85 million (INR 22.77 Crore)

French marquee Bugatti is celebrating the production and delivery of the 100th unit of the Chiron. This week, the car left ‘L‘Atelier’ at Bugatti’s headquarters in Molsheim, Alsace, where the hyper-car has been hand crafted since the end of 2016. The 100th Chiron is on its way home and will be delivered to its owner in the Middle East.

On the outside, the 100th Bugatti Chiron has been finished in a shade of dark blue carbon, with a matte finish for the very first time. The model also features Italian Red highlights and Mink Black coloured alloy wheels. Inside too, this Chiron receives a full leather interior, replete with red highlights. Bugatti has revealed that this very unit sets the owner back by €2.85 million (approximately INR 22.77 crore) before taxes.

Speaking on the occasion, Stephan Winkelmann, President, Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S., said that he finds the 100th Chiron especially pleasing. It is dynamic and elegant in equal measure. This car shows that Bugatti produces highly individualized masterpieces of automobile craftsmanship that are simply unparalleled. Winkelmann also expressed his pride in the Bugatti team which produces these extraordinary super sports cars with passion and professionalism everyday.

Similar to all the other units, this Chiron from Bugatti sources firepower from the same 8.0-litre W16 quad-turbocharged motor. This engine is capable of producing a monstrous 1500 hp and a gut wrenching 1599 Nm of torque. Speeds of naught to the tonne can be attained by the hyper-car in just 2.5 seconds, all the way up to an electronically limited top speed of 420 kmph. As 100 units of the Bugatti Chiron are already produced, only 400 units remain to be built. With a production of 70 units per year, the Chiron will be built until 2023, when a new model from the brand is unveiled.