Production Ready Kia SP Concept Likely To Be Christened Trazor

Korean automobile manufacturer Kia Motors is setting up shop in India soon. The company has already begun work on its upcoming plant which will be situated in the Anantapur region of Andhra Pradesh. Kia Motors also showcased a number of products during their debut in India which took place at the 2018 Auto Expo.

Among other products was the Kia SP Concept, an SUV which would be an India specific model and the first product from the brand to be launched in the country in the second half of 2019. Kia Motors had announced a web based poll earlier this year where it asked potential buyers of the SP Concept to name the upcoming model and stand to win prizes.

Also read: Kia Motors To Set Up New Manufacturing Facility In Andhra Pradesh; Will Provide Jobs For 3,000 Locals

Now, Kia is said to have finalised on a few names for their upcoming SUV including Trazor, Tusker, SP-Z and Trailster. Of the aforementioned names, the name ‘Trazor’ is leading the poll while the name ‘Tusker’ is following in second place. Both the names have scored 63% and 23% votes respectively at the time of publishing this article.

Coming to the model, the Kia SP Concept showcased at the Auto Expo this year featured the signature ‘Tiger nose’ grille, sleek lighting elements and large alloy wheels. The production spec model could retain a majority of these features although the oversized alloy wheels could be replaced with 16 inch units.

Previous reports suggested that Kia Motors plans to launch four new models models in India, details of which are scarce at the moment. The Korean brand is also evaluating the Stonic SUV and Grand Carnival MPV for the Indian market. More details should surface soon. Stay tuned for updates.