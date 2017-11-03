OFFICIAL: Tata Hexa Downtown Urban Edition Launched In India

Tata Motors has launched the Hexa Downtown, Urban Edition in India, with prices starting at INR 12.18 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the XE variant. The Hexa Downtown edition will be available in limited numbers beginning today, in two packages including the Absolute Pack and the Indulge pack.

The Hexa Downtown edition available with a new urban bronze colour, features chrome accessories across the body, wireless charger, tan seat covers, Blaupunkt rear seat entertainment player and a heads-up display with Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

According to Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, “In order to offer our customers with an adrenaline pumped driving experience, we are happy to introduce the urban edition of the successful and versatile SUV, Hexa. The Hexa has caught the imagination of the country with its distinctive on-road and off-road capabilities. It has completely changed the face of Tata Motors and witnessed a strong traction in the market. The Hexa Downtown, as the name suggests is a vehicle inspired by the city life to match the customers’ charged urban lifestyle. With the new edition of the Hexa Downtown, we are sure to take forward our brand promise of offering customers aspirational products along with sheer value.”