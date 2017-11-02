VIDEO: $1.6 Million Hennessey Venom F5 With 1600 hp Debuts, Breaks 300 Mph Record

Hennessey Special Vehicles has unveiled the highly anticipated Venom F5. The Venom F5, according to the company, is an all-new hypercar designed and built from the ground up with one goal in mind: To be the absolute fastest road car on earth. Hennessey and team have developed a completely new design, chassis and carbon fiber body focused on aerodynamics to achieve the lowest possible drag. The new F5 design features active aero that will yield a coefficient of drag of just 0.33.

Powered by an all new twin turbo V8 engine, the hypercar will be capable of developing over 1600 bhp. Paired to a seven speed single clutch paddle shift transmission, power will be sent to the rear wheels. Speeds of 0 to 300 kmph will take less than 10 seconds making the new Venom quicker than current Formula 1 race cars. Naught to 400 kmph and back to rest will be under 30 seconds. The top speed of the Venom F5 is said to exceed the 482 kmph mark.

Based on a new light weight chassis and all carbon fiber body, the F5 will tip the scales with a curb weight of 1338 kgs. Limited to just 24 units across the globe, prices for the Hennessey Venom F5 will start at $1.6 million (approximately INR 10.33 crore).

John Hennessey, Founder and CEO, Hennessey Performance, said, “We’ve designed F5 to be timeless so that in 25 years it will still have a level of performance and design that will be unmatched. The F5 is an all new car, designed and built from the ground up, from the engine to the chassis. We expect the Venom F5, named for the most powerful tornado speed winds on the Fujita scale, to be the first road car capable of achieving more than 300 mph and have worked closely with Pennzoil to get us across the finish line.”