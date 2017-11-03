2017 Hyundai Verna Garners 20,000 Bookings In Two Months

Hyundai Motor India announced outstanding performance continuing the strong momentum of its recently launched Next Gen Verna in India. The sedan has received more than 20,000 bookings and more than 150,000 enquiries in a span of 2 months from the time of its launch in India.

The new Hyundai Verna, rival to the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City and the Skoda Rapid recently received an initial export order of 10,501 units from the Middle East market. The sedan from the Korean automobile manufacturer received more than 7000 bookings just a week post its launch in India on August 22, 2017.

Commenting on this achievement, Y K Koo, MD & CEO- Hyundai Motor India, said that the Next Gen Verna has outperformed in India once again with more than 20,000 bookings and 150,000 enquiries in a short span of 2 months of its launch in India. They are extremely thankful to their Indian customers for their trust in brand Hyundai. The Next Gen Verna is beyond the ordinary, a global product that personifies Hyundai’s modern premium brand and a landmark in Hyundai growth story winning many prestigious accolades worldwide.