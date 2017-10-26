Tata Hexa Downtown Edition Unveiled Ahead Of Impending Launch

Ahead of its launch, the Tata Hexa Downtown Edition has been unveiled via its official website. Previous spy images of this special edition Hexa revealed a new urban bronze paintjob. The Hexa Downtown Edition also gets visual updates for the exterior and a few new features inside.

The Tata Hexa Downtown Edition will be available with two new packages that include Absolute and Indulge. Features common to both these packages include chrome panels for the headlamp, grille, ORVMs, tail lamps and other additional features such as the ‘Downtown’ badging on the tail gate, wireless charger, tan seat covers, side steps, carpet set and a car care kit.

With the Absolute package, the Hexa Downtown Edition will receive the aforementioned features as standard in the XE, XM, XMA, XT and XTA trims. With the Indulge package, the Hexa Downtown Edition, in addition to the aforementioned features, will come equipped with new 16 inch diamond cut alloy wheels in the XE, XM and XMA trims. For the XT and XTA trims, the Hexa Downtown Edition, in addition to the features common to both the packages, will receive a Heads-Up Display (HUD) and a 10.1 inch Blaupunkt sourced rear seat entertainment player.

Mechanically, the Hexa Downtown Edition remains unchanged and will hence source power from the same 2.2-litre Varicor diesel engine. This motor produces 150 hp with 320 Nm of peak torque in the XE variant and 156 hp with 400 Nm of torque in the rest of the variants. The XE trim is paired with a five speed manual transmission while the other variants are available with a six speed manual transmission and a six speed automatic transmission. Tata Motors also offers a four wheel drive option with the top-end XT variant.