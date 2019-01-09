Official Bookings Of The New Mahindra XUV 300 Now Open

Some days back, we reported that some dealers were accepting unofficial bookings for the Mahindra XUV 300 . Mahindra has officially announced that interested customers can put down a deposit for the Tivoli based compact SUV at their nearest dealership, starting today. For customers who prefer to book the vehicle from the comfort of their homes, Mahindra has also started accepting online bookings for the SUV. To be launched on the 15th of February, 2019, this SUV will be pitted against the likes of the Ford Ecosport, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and some others. The car will be sold with both petrol and diesel engines in 4 variants – W4, W6, W8 and W8(O).

Mahindra confirms that features like airbags, ABS, four disc brakes, 6-speed transmission, LED tail lamps, all 4 Power windows, etc., will be available as standard equipment. The car will be powered by either a 1.2-litre petrol or a 1.5-litre oil burner. Both engines would produce class leading torque figures – 200 Nm for the petrol and 300 Nm for the diesel. The SUV will also come with first in class features like 7 airbags, dual zone climate control and front parking sensors. The prices of this SUV are expected to start from INR 8 Lakh.

Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales & Marketing, M&M Ltd. said, “The XUV 300 is a very exciting & comprehensive package that will compete with SUVs in the Rs 8-12 Lakh (ex-showroom) price range. The XUV 300 promises not just the most fun-to-drive performance in the segment, but also first-in-class hi-tech features & best-in-class safety. Its 7 airbags are the highest number offered on any 5-seater, not just in the Compact SUV segment, but also in the mid-size sedan segment. Segment-first features such as Dual-zone Fully Automatic Climate Control and Front Parking Sensors are thoughtful new features keeping consumer expectations in mind. We are certain that the XUV 300 will help us redefine the growing Compact SUV segment in India.”