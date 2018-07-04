OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT: New 2018 Honda Activa 125 Launched In India

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has announced the availability of 2018 edition of Activa 125 across dealerships. The 2018 edition of Activa 125 gets new LED headlamp, 4-in-1 lock with Seat Opener Switch. The scooter additionally gets an Eco Speed Indicator, Service Due Indicator, new grey alloy wheels and a 3 step adjustable rear suspension. The body comes fitted with a chrome plated metal muffler protector (only in deluxe variant).

Powering the 2018 Activa 125 is the 125cc HET engine which promises superior pick up without compromising on mileage. Simple and easy to operate CLIC (Convenient Lift up Independent Cover) reduces service time of Activa 125. The 124.9cc, Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine which is tuned to deliver 8.52 bhp of power @6500 rpm and 10.54 Nm of peak torque @ 5000 rpm.

Activa 125 is available in three variants and a new Matte Selene Silver colour with 5 existing colours (Black / Pearl Amazing White / Rebel Red Metallic / Midnight Blue metallic / Matte Crust Metallic). The new 2018 Honda Activa 125 has been priced (ex-showroom, Delhi) at:

Activa 125 Steel Wheel With Drum Brakes – INR 59, 621

Activa 125 Alloy Wheel With Drum Brakes – INR 61,558

Activa 125 Alloy Wheel With Front Disc Brakes – INR 64,007