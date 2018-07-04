OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT: New 2018 Honda Activa 125 Launched In India

Trending:
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has announced the availability of 2018 edition of Activa 125 across dealerships. The 2018 edition of Activa 125 gets new LED headlamp, 4-in-1 lock with Seat Opener Switch. The scooter additionally gets an Eco Speed Indicator, Service Due Indicator, new grey alloy wheels and a 3 step adjustable rear suspension. The body comes fitted with a chrome plated metal muffler protector (only in deluxe variant).

Powering the 2018 Activa 125 is the 125cc HET engine which promises superior pick up without compromising on mileage. Simple and easy to operate CLIC (Convenient Lift up Independent Cover) reduces service time of Activa 125. The 124.9cc, Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine which is tuned to deliver 8.52 bhp of power @6500 rpm and 10.54 Nm of peak torque @ 5000 rpm.

Activa 125 is available in three variants and a new Matte Selene Silver colour with 5 existing colours (Black / Pearl Amazing White / Rebel Red Metallic / Midnight Blue metallic / Matte Crust Metallic). The new 2018 Honda Activa 125 has been priced (ex-showroom, Delhi) at:

  • Activa 125 Steel Wheel With Drum Brakes – INR 59, 621
  • Activa 125 Alloy Wheel With Drum Brakes – INR 61,558
  • Activa 125 Alloy Wheel With Front Disc Brakes – INR 64,007
Engine
TypeFan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
Emission StandardsBS-IV
Displacement124.9cc
Max net power6.35 kW (8.52 bhp) @6500 rpm
Max net torque10.54 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Bore52.4mm
Stroke57.9mm
Compression ratio9.8:1
Air filter typeViscous paper filter
Starting methodKick/self
Transmission
TypeV – Matic
Claimed max speed84 kmph
Body Dimension
Length1814mm
Width704mm
Height1151mm
Wheel base1260mm
Ground clearance155mm
Seat height765mm
Kerb weight108kg (dlx)
Fuel tank capacity5.3 litre
Tyres & brakes
Tyre size (front)90/90-12 (Tubeless)
Tyre size (Rear)90/100-10 (Tubeless)
Rim size (front)12 inch
Rim size (rear)10 inch
Brake type & size (front)Drum 130mm/ Disc 190mm
Brake type & size (rear)Drum130 (CBS)
Frame & Suspension
Frame typeUnder bone
FrontTelescopic
RearSpring Loaded Hydraulic Type
Electricals
Battery12V 3Ah (MF)
Head lamp12V 35/35W
Price (Ex-Showroom Delhi)
ACTIVA 125 DRUMINR 59,621
ACTIVA 125 DRUM ALLOYINR 61,558
ACTIVA 125 DISCINR 64,007

