OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT: New 2018 Honda Activa 125 Launched In India
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has announced the availability of 2018 edition of Activa 125 across dealerships. The 2018 edition of Activa 125 gets new LED headlamp, 4-in-1 lock with Seat Opener Switch. The scooter additionally gets an Eco Speed Indicator, Service Due Indicator, new grey alloy wheels and a 3 step adjustable rear suspension. The body comes fitted with a chrome plated metal muffler protector (only in deluxe variant).
Check out the official accessories available for the 2018 Honda Activa 125 here
Powering the 2018 Activa 125 is the 125cc HET engine which promises superior pick up without compromising on mileage. Simple and easy to operate CLIC (Convenient Lift up Independent Cover) reduces service time of Activa 125. The 124.9cc, Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine which is tuned to deliver 8.52 bhp of power @6500 rpm and 10.54 Nm of peak torque @ 5000 rpm.
Activa 125 is available in three variants and a new Matte Selene Silver colour with 5 existing colours (Black / Pearl Amazing White / Rebel Red Metallic / Midnight Blue metallic / Matte Crust Metallic). The new 2018 Honda Activa 125 has been priced (ex-showroom, Delhi) at:
- Activa 125 Steel Wheel With Drum Brakes – INR 59, 621
- Activa 125 Alloy Wheel With Drum Brakes – INR 61,558
- Activa 125 Alloy Wheel With Front Disc Brakes – INR 64,007
|Engine
|Type
|Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
|Emission Standards
|BS-IV
|Displacement
|124.9cc
|Max net power
|6.35 kW (8.52 bhp) @6500 rpm
|Max net torque
|10.54 Nm @ 5000 rpm
|Bore
|52.4mm
|Stroke
|57.9mm
|Compression ratio
|9.8:1
|Air filter type
|Viscous paper filter
|Starting method
|Kick/self
|Transmission
|Type
|V – Matic
|Claimed max speed
|84 kmph
|Body Dimension
|Length
|1814mm
|Width
|704mm
|Height
|1151mm
|Wheel base
|1260mm
|Ground clearance
|155mm
|Seat height
|765mm
|Kerb weight
|108kg (dlx)
|Fuel tank capacity
|5.3 litre
|Tyres & brakes
|Tyre size (front)
|90/90-12 (Tubeless)
|Tyre size (Rear)
|90/100-10 (Tubeless)
|Rim size (front)
|12 inch
|Rim size (rear)
|10 inch
|Brake type & size (front)
|Drum 130mm/ Disc 190mm
|Brake type & size (rear)
|Drum130 (CBS)
|Frame & Suspension
|Frame type
|Under bone
|Front
|Telescopic
|Rear
|Spring Loaded Hydraulic Type
|Electricals
|Battery
|12V 3Ah (MF)
|Head lamp
|12V 35/35W
|Price (Ex-Showroom Delhi)
|ACTIVA 125 DRUM
|INR 59,621
|ACTIVA 125 DRUM ALLOY
|INR 61,558
|ACTIVA 125 DISC
|INR 64,007
Check out more images of the new 2018 Honda Activa 125 below: