MBA And Former Police Constable Among Four Autolifters Arrested In Delhi

News agency PTI reports that the Delhi Police has nabbed four autolifters hailing from Manipur. The Police has recovered as many as 13 high-end cars and SUVs from Delhi and Imphal.

The four member gang would scratch-off the chassis number of the stolen vehicles, re-register the vehicle at different district transport offices in Manipur and then sell them. A team of Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) of south Delhi district police was working to bust the gang. One of the members, Asker Ahmad (34) was arrested from from Sector-5 Pushp Vihar, Saket, on the night of March 27.

Another video report by ANI suggests that 16 cars were recovered. Watch the video report below:

The accused was driving a stolen Honda City car, and the police seized five country-made pistols and eight cartridges from the vehicle. The report adds that Ahmad has confessed to have transported more than 50 stolen cars to Manipur. Eight stolen vehicles were recovered from Manipur while another four were found at Kotla Mubarakpur in Delhi. Three motorcycles were also seized. Before starting the theft scam, Ahmad was an MBA who used to run a call centre. However, the call-centre was shut down a few years back. He was previously arrested in connection with smuggling of pseudoephedrine tablets to China.

Three other members of the gang – Mohammad Fakruddin (31), Sorokhaibam Chorijit Singh (25) and Abdul Gaffar Khan (34) were also arrested from Kotla Mubarakpur on April 8. One of the members, Fakruddin was a Manipur Police constable. However, he was dismissed from service due to his involvement in autolifting.

Source: PTI and ANI