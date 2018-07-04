VIDEO: Jeep India Installs Country’s Largest Billboard To Advertise The Compass

Jeep India has taken over a hill and turned it into a mountain to promote its Compass SUV. The Indian arm of the American brand has installed the country’s biggest billboard on the busy Mumbai-Pune Expressway to make sure no one misses it. However, installing a big billboard that’s 30 times larger than a standard one wasn’t a easy task. So, three weeks, 50 designs, 70 skilled craftsmen, 80,000 kg of metal later and 45 days later, here’s what Jeep India achieved:

The Made-in-India Jeep Compass was launched in India with starting price of INR 14.95 lakh (ex-Delhi). However, the SUV received a price hike in January 2018 and the entry level variant available was at INR 15.16 lakh (ex-showroom). The Jeep Compass range is available to Indian customers in three trims – Sport, Longitude and Limited, and in a combination of 10 variants. Recently, Limited Edition Jeep Compass ‘Bedrock’ was launched in India in June 2018 while the Trailhawk Variant is expected to arrive soon.

