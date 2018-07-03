New 2018 Honda Activa 125 Accessories And Their Respective Prices

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the new 2018 Activa 125 in the Indian market with prices starting from INR 59,621 (ex-showroom Delhi). Honda will also offer a long list of accessories along with the new 2018 Activa 125 including USB charging port, stainless steel guard and seat covers. Check out the complete list of accessories and their respective prices below:

SIDE STAND – MRP : INR 315

Powder coated for long life

Every unit passes through weld test

Useful for riders making frequent stop

SEAT COVER BLACK- MESH WITH COVER – MRP : INR 517

High density mesh, for belier heat dissipation

Rain cover made with water resistant material

Double stitching to ensure better life

HONDA print on back side with reflective ink

SEAT COVER — BLACK – MRP : INR 486

SEAT COVER — BLACK S SILVER – MRP : 464

Superior fit and finish

Design with metallic fabric for better look

Protects seat from any dust and dirts

Lacquer coating to enhance life

GUARD – STAINLESS STEEL – MRP : INR 2,111

GUARD – BLACK – MRP : INR 1,527

Sleek and stylish look

Fixed with frame body which provide firm strength

Protect body from minor scratches and dents

SOCKET – MRP : INR 444

Stay powered up for your whole trip

Charge up whenever and wherever you want

Fast & compact charger

KICK COVER – BLACK – MRP : INR 18

High grade EPDM- Rubber for better durability

Provide better grip to kick scoter

Superior fit and finish

INNER BOX – COLORED – MRP : INR 973

INNER BOX – BLACK – MRP : INR 1,047

Colored inner box matching with the vehicle giving premium look

Spacious enough to carry big items

Safety of belongings ensured

GRIP COVER – “TYPE 1, 2 & 3” SET (R/L) – MRP : INR 56

Premium look

Superior fit and finish

Exclusively designed with Honda logo

GRIP COVER-BLACK & RED/ BLUE – MRP : INR 62

Premium look with better grip.

Exclusive design with Honda logo

Superior fit and finish

FOOT REST – MRP : INR 851

Metallic paint finish for “Step”

Uniform welding leading to longer life

Integrated with frame body

FLOOR PANEL DECAL – Set (L/R) – MRP : INR 306

Made with chrome resin for better finish

Self adhesive backing for easy installation

Sleek, segmented design for better fit

Exclusively design with Honda branding

DESIGNER FLOOR MAT – DUAL COLOUR – MRP : INR 355

Designer Floor mat with model name embossing

Fully washable & waterproof

Resist any water spillage on scooter

BODY COVER – SILVER – MRP : INR 622

Provide superior water resistance

Protect vehicle body from UV Rays]

Exclusively design with Honda logo and model name

BODY COVER – DUPONT – MRP : INR 1,164

Made with DuPont”Tvyek” material which make cover less bulky and easy to handle

Protect vehicle body with UV rays

Exclusively design with Honda logo

KIT, NUMBER PLATE FR & PR – MRP : INR 98

Sleek design for better look

High quality sheet metal & paint

Easy to install

Accessories and prices sourced via Honda2Wheelers India’s official website. Prices are subject to change without any prior notice.

New 2018 Honda Activa 125

For 2018, the new Honda Activa 125 features LED headlight and LED position lamp, new Eco Speed Indicator, service due indicator, 4-in-1 lock with seat opening switch, telescopic front forks, 3-step adjustable rear suspension, optional front disc brake, CBS with equalizer, chrome metal muffler cover, and grey alloy wheels. The scooter will be available in six colour options.

Mechanical specifications continue to feature 124.9cc, Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine which is tuned to deliver 8.52 bhp of power @6500 rpm and 10.54 Nm of peak torque @ 5000 rpm. Stopping power is provided by drum brakes on the low and mid variants while the range topping version gets front disc brake.

Check out more images of the new 2018 Honda Activa 125 below: