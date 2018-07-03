New 2018 Honda Activa 125 Accessories And Their Respective Prices
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the new 2018 Activa 125 in the Indian market with prices starting from INR 59,621 (ex-showroom Delhi). Honda will also offer a long list of accessories along with the new 2018 Activa 125 including USB charging port, stainless steel guard and seat covers. Check out the complete list of accessories and their respective prices below:
SIDE STAND – MRP : INR 315
- Powder coated for long life
- Every unit passes through weld test
- Useful for riders making frequent stop
SEAT COVER BLACK- MESH WITH COVER – MRP : INR 517
- High density mesh, for belier heat dissipation
- Rain cover made with water resistant material
- Double stitching to ensure better life
- HONDA print on back side with reflective ink
SEAT COVER — BLACK – MRP : INR 486
SEAT COVER — BLACK S SILVER – MRP : 464
- Superior fit and finish
- Design with metallic fabric for better look
- Protects seat from any dust and dirts
- Lacquer coating to enhance life
GUARD – STAINLESS STEEL – MRP : INR 2,111
GUARD – BLACK – MRP : INR 1,527
- Sleek and stylish look
- Fixed with frame body which provide firm strength
- Protect body from minor scratches and dents
SOCKET – MRP : INR 444
- Stay powered up for your whole trip
- Charge up whenever and wherever you want
- Fast & compact charger
KICK COVER – BLACK – MRP : INR 18
- High grade EPDM- Rubber for better durability
- Provide better grip to kick scoter
- Superior fit and finish
INNER BOX – COLORED – MRP : INR 973
INNER BOX – BLACK – MRP : INR 1,047
- Colored inner box matching with the vehicle giving premium look
- Spacious enough to carry big items
- Safety of belongings ensured
GRIP COVER – “TYPE 1, 2 & 3” SET (R/L) – MRP : INR 56
- Premium look
- Superior fit and finish
- Exclusively designed with Honda logo
GRIP COVER-BLACK & RED/ BLUE – MRP : INR 62
- Premium look with better grip.
- Exclusive design with Honda logo
- Superior fit and finish
FOOT REST – MRP : INR 851
- Metallic paint finish for “Step”
- Uniform welding leading to longer life
- Integrated with frame body
FLOOR PANEL DECAL – Set (L/R) – MRP : INR 306
- Made with chrome resin for better finish
- Self adhesive backing for easy installation
- Sleek, segmented design for better fit
- Exclusively design with Honda branding
DESIGNER FLOOR MAT – DUAL COLOUR – MRP : INR 355
- Designer Floor mat with model name embossing
- Fully washable & waterproof
- Resist any water spillage on scooter
BODY COVER – SILVER – MRP : INR 622
- Provide superior water resistance
- Protect vehicle body from UV Rays]
- Exclusively design with Honda logo and model name
BODY COVER – DUPONT – MRP : INR 1,164
- Made with DuPont”Tvyek” material which make cover less bulky and easy to handle
- Protect vehicle body with UV rays
- Exclusively design with Honda logo
KIT, NUMBER PLATE FR & PR – MRP : INR 98
- Sleek design for better look
- High quality sheet metal & paint
- Easy to install
Accessories and prices sourced via Honda2Wheelers India’s official website. Prices are subject to change without any prior notice.
New 2018 Honda Activa 125
For 2018, the new Honda Activa 125 features LED headlight and LED position lamp, new Eco Speed Indicator, service due indicator, 4-in-1 lock with seat opening switch, telescopic front forks, 3-step adjustable rear suspension, optional front disc brake, CBS with equalizer, chrome metal muffler cover, and grey alloy wheels. The scooter will be available in six colour options.
Mechanical specifications continue to feature 124.9cc, Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine which is tuned to deliver 8.52 bhp of power @6500 rpm and 10.54 Nm of peak torque @ 5000 rpm. Stopping power is provided by drum brakes on the low and mid variants while the range topping version gets front disc brake.
Check out more images of the new 2018 Honda Activa 125 below: