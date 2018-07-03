Trending:
New 2018 Honda Activa 125 Launched In India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has silently launched the new 2018 Activa 125 in the Indian market. The scooter has arrived just days before the India launch of the Suzuki Burgman 125 which is scheduled on July 19, 2018. The new 2018 Honda Activa 125 has been priced (ex-showroom, Delhi) at:

  • Activa 125 Steel Wheel With Drum Brakes – INR 59, 621
  • Activa 125 Alloy Wheel With Drum Brakes – INR 61,558
  • Activa 125 Alloy Wheel With Front Disc Brakes – INR 64,007

New 2018 Honda Activa 125 – MatteSeleneSilverMetallic

For 2018, the new Honda Activa 125 features LED headlight and LED position lamp, new Eco Speed Indicator, service due indicator, 4-in-1 lock with seat opening switch, telescopic front forks, 3-step adjustable rear suspension, optional front disc brake, CBS with equalizer, chrome metal muffler cover, and grey alloy wheels. The scooter will be available in six colour options:

  • Rebel Red Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Pearl Amazing White
  • Black
  • Matte Crust Metallic
  • Matte Selene Silver Metallic

New 2018 Honda Activa 125 – RebelRedMetallic

Mechanical specifications continue to feature 124.9cc, Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine which is tuned to deliver 8.52 bhp of power @6500 rpm and 10.54 Nm of peak torque @ 5000 rpm. Stopping power is provided by drum brakes on the low and mid variants while the range topping version gets front disc brake.

Engine
TypeFan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
Emission StandardsBS-IV
Displacement124.9cc
Max net power6.35 kW (8.52 bhp) @6500 rpm
Max net torque10.54 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Bore52.4mm
Stroke57.9mm
Compression ratio9.8:1
Air filter typeViscous paper filter
Starting methodKick/self
Transmission
TypeV – Matic
Claimed max speed84 kmph
Body Dimension
Length1814mm
Width704mm
Height1151mm
Wheel base1260mm
Ground clearance155mm
Seat height765mm
Kerb weight108kg (dlx)
Fuel tank capacity5.3 litre
Tyres & brakes
Tyre size (front)90/90-12 (Tubeless)
Tyre size (Rear)90/100-10 (Tubeless)
Rim size (front)12 inch
Rim size (rear)10 inch
Brake type & size (front)Drum 130mm/ Disc 190mm
Brake type & size (rear)Drum130 (CBS)
Frame & Suspension
Frame typeUnder bone
FrontTelescopic
RearSpring Loaded Hydraulic Type
Electricals
Battery12V 3Ah (MF)
Head lamp12V 35/35W
Price (Ex-Showroom Delhi)
ACTIVA 125 DRUMINR 59,621
ACTIVA 125 DRUM ALLOYINR 61,558
ACTIVA 125 DISCINR 64,007