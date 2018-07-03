New 2018 Honda Activa 125 Launched In India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has silently launched the new 2018 Activa 125 in the Indian market. The scooter has arrived just days before the India launch of the Suzuki Burgman 125 which is scheduled on July 19, 2018. The new 2018 Honda Activa 125 has been priced (ex-showroom, Delhi) at:

Activa 125 Steel Wheel With Drum Brakes – INR 59, 621

Activa 125 Alloy Wheel With Drum Brakes – INR 61,558

Activa 125 Alloy Wheel With Front Disc Brakes – INR 64,007

For 2018, the new Honda Activa 125 features LED headlight and LED position lamp, new Eco Speed Indicator, service due indicator, 4-in-1 lock with seat opening switch, telescopic front forks, 3-step adjustable rear suspension, optional front disc brake, CBS with equalizer, chrome metal muffler cover, and grey alloy wheels. The scooter will be available in six colour options:

Rebel Red Metallic

Midnight Blue Metallic

Pearl Amazing White

Black

Matte Crust Metallic

Matte Selene Silver Metallic

Mechanical specifications continue to feature 124.9cc, Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine which is tuned to deliver 8.52 bhp of power @6500 rpm and 10.54 Nm of peak torque @ 5000 rpm. Stopping power is provided by drum brakes on the low and mid variants while the range topping version gets front disc brake.