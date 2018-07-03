New 2018 Honda Activa 125 Launched In India
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has silently launched the new 2018 Activa 125 in the Indian market. The scooter has arrived just days before the India launch of the Suzuki Burgman 125 which is scheduled on July 19, 2018. The new 2018 Honda Activa 125 has been priced (ex-showroom, Delhi) at:
- Activa 125 Steel Wheel With Drum Brakes – INR 59, 621
- Activa 125 Alloy Wheel With Drum Brakes – INR 61,558
- Activa 125 Alloy Wheel With Front Disc Brakes – INR 64,007
For 2018, the new Honda Activa 125 features LED headlight and LED position lamp, new Eco Speed Indicator, service due indicator, 4-in-1 lock with seat opening switch, telescopic front forks, 3-step adjustable rear suspension, optional front disc brake, CBS with equalizer, chrome metal muffler cover, and grey alloy wheels. The scooter will be available in six colour options:
- Rebel Red Metallic
- Midnight Blue Metallic
- Pearl Amazing White
- Black
- Matte Crust Metallic
- Matte Selene Silver Metallic
Mechanical specifications continue to feature 124.9cc, Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine which is tuned to deliver 8.52 bhp of power @6500 rpm and 10.54 Nm of peak torque @ 5000 rpm. Stopping power is provided by drum brakes on the low and mid variants while the range topping version gets front disc brake.
|Engine
|Type
|Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI Engine
|Emission Standards
|BS-IV
|Displacement
|124.9cc
|Max net power
|6.35 kW (8.52 bhp) @6500 rpm
|Max net torque
|10.54 Nm @ 5000 rpm
|Bore
|52.4mm
|Stroke
|57.9mm
|Compression ratio
|9.8:1
|Air filter type
|Viscous paper filter
|Starting method
|Kick/self
|Transmission
|Type
|V – Matic
|Claimed max speed
|84 kmph
|Body Dimension
|Length
|1814mm
|Width
|704mm
|Height
|1151mm
|Wheel base
|1260mm
|Ground clearance
|155mm
|Seat height
|765mm
|Kerb weight
|108kg (dlx)
|Fuel tank capacity
|5.3 litre
|Tyres & brakes
|Tyre size (front)
|90/90-12 (Tubeless)
|Tyre size (Rear)
|90/100-10 (Tubeless)
|Rim size (front)
|12 inch
|Rim size (rear)
|10 inch
|Brake type & size (front)
|Drum 130mm/ Disc 190mm
|Brake type & size (rear)
|Drum130 (CBS)
|Frame & Suspension
|Frame type
|Under bone
|Front
|Telescopic
|Rear
|Spring Loaded Hydraulic Type
|Electricals
|Battery
|12V 3Ah (MF)
|Head lamp
|12V 35/35W
|Price (Ex-Showroom Delhi)
|ACTIVA 125 DRUM
|INR 59,621
|ACTIVA 125 DRUM ALLOY
|INR 61,558
|ACTIVA 125 DISC
|INR 64,007