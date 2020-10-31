Norton Motorcycles Files Trademark For Six Names, Set To Revive Old Monikers

When TVS Motor India acquired Norton Motorcycle, it was presumed that they will be restructuring the iconic British brand to get it out of the mess it found itself in. The Hosur based two-wheeler giant now has big plans to get Norton back on track after it went through a not so good phase. And what better way to do this than introducing new products? That’s exactly what seems to be happening with Norton as the iconic British brand has filed for trademarks to get hold of six new names.

More details

This is being regarded as their biggest development since TVS came to Norton Motorcycle’s aid. The latest trademark applications are filed with the European Union Intellectual Property Office.

The names filed in the trademark applications are taken from Norton’s illustrious history, and include ‘Norton Electra’, ‘Norton Fastback’, ‘Norton Navigator’, ‘Norton Nomad’, ‘Norton Ranger’ and ‘Combat’. For instance, The Navigator was a 350cc bike produced in the early 1960s and the Electra was a bored-out version of the same. These trademarked names are surely going to be part of Norton’s new neo-retro lineup. In the trademark applications, the names have been filed for use with what is described as “vehicles; apparatus for locomotion by land; motorcycles; mopeds; scooters; mobility scooters/motor scooters; parts and fittings for motorcycles and vehicles,” suggesting that these names will be used by Norton Motorcycles for its new vehicles.

Throwback

Reviving old monikers is a tried and tested formula which is implied by manufacturers to invoke a sense of nostalgia. And when the company is as historic and iconic as Norton Motorcycles, it could work wonders! TVS is flowing new blood in the veins of the then-struggling iconic motorcycling brand.

TVS acquired Norton in an all-cash deal for consideration of GBP 16 million by acquiring certain assets of Norton Motorcycles (U.K.) Limited (in administration) through one of TVS Motor’s overseas subsidiaries. This was one of the most interesting acquisitions of a storied motorcycle maker in recent times and will reflect TVS Motor Company’s and India’s rapidly rising prominence in the international two-wheeler market. The acquisition was undertaken under the guidance of financial advisors, Rothschild and Co, and legal advice for the transaction was provided by Khaitan & Co, and Slaughter and May.

Founded by James Lansdowne Norton, in Birmingham, in 1898, Norton Motorcycles is among the most popular British motorcycle brands of all time and is one of the most emotive marques today. Since the 20th century, Norton Motorcycles is renowned for their classic models and eclectic range of luxury motorcycles ranging from authentic retro classic reboots of the famous Commando to their contemporary 200 bhp, 1200cc V4 super-bikes. At the time of acquiring Norton Motorcycles, the TVS management had indicated that manufacturing of Norton motorcycles will continue on in the UK, and will not be moved to India, where TVS has two manufacturing facilities. For now, the focus seems to be on reviving Norton, but with trademarks filed for so many names, it begs the question whether TVS will be looking to explore the rapidly growing mid-size segment of modern classic bikes, between 350-700 cc engine displacement?