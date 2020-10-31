Hero Xtreme 160R Now Available With Attractive Diwali Offers

If a manufacturer takes years to develop a motorcycle, chances are, it is going to turn out to be a good product. Hero took its own sweet time to give us a capable 160cc motorcycle in the form of Xtreme 160R and boy, did they deliver! The Xtreme 160R is a very important product in Hero’s portfolio because it represents the company in a very competitive segment. The Xtreme 160R did live up to the expectations and is now one of the best 160cc motorcycles available in the country today.

And now, Hero MotoCorp has introduced Diwali offers on the Xtreme 160R in order to garner more sales this festive season.

Following are the Hero Xtreme 160R festive offers that are valid until 17 November 2020:

Corporate discount of INR 2,000

Exchange bonus of INR 3,000

Loyalty bonus of INR 2,000

Cashback of up to INR 5,000 in case payment is made via ICICI credit/debit card

Cashback of up to INR 7,500 if payment is made via Paytm

Current pricing

These attractive offers will certainly assist Hero in clocking more sales this festive season. The Hero Xtreme 160R recently received a minor price hike. The new Hero Xtreme 160R price begins from INR 1.02 lakh whereas the dual-disc variant costs INR 1.05 lakh, ex-showroom. When first launched, the Xtreme 160R prices were INR 99,950 and INR 1.03 lakh, ex-showroom. This is a minor hike for what is still a fantastically priced bike.

Earlier this year in February, at an event at the company’s swanky R&D centre in Jaipur, Hero Motocorp introduced the Xtreme 160R motorcycle. Among other BS6 products which were showcased, the Xtreme 160R marks Hero MotoCorp’s entry into the popular 160cc motorcycle category. There are three colours on offer – Sports Red, Vibrant Blue, and Pearl Silver White. The Hero Xtreme 160R has been developed in-house at the company’s Jaipur facility.

Specifications

In typical Hero MotoCorp style, the Xtreme 160R appears to offer a balance of comfort and sportiness and boasts of an ergonomically optimized set-up for the rider. It features 37mm Telescopic front forks and a 7-step adjustable rear mono-shock suspension. At the rear, a 130/70-17” radial rear tyre promises to offer superior grip in all riding conditions and braking duties are carried out by 276mm front & 220mm rear petal disc brakes. Ground clearance stands at 170mm. Powering the new Xtreme 160R is a 160cc air-cooled BS-VI Compliant engine with Electronic Fuel Injection.

The motor delivers a power output of 15 Bhp at 8,500 RPM and 14 Nm of peak torque output. Tipping the scales at 138.5 Kg, the bike promises to sprint from 0 to 60 Km/hr in 4.7 seconds. The engine is mated to a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox and a multi-plate wet clutch.

As far as the design is concerned, the motorcycle is an aggressive streetfighter and gets all-LED headlights, inverted LCD instrument console. It has a seat height of 796mm. It gets a muscular fuel tank of capacity 12 litres. Also complementing the design are the LED DRLs at the front, the LED indicators with hazard switch and down to the rear LED tail lamp with an H-signature. In terms of features, it offers a Hazard light switch, an inverted Digital display and a side stand engine cut off function.