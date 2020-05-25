Norton Motorcycle Begins Hiring Under TVS Motor Company’s Revival Plan

When TVS Motor India acquired Norton Motorcycle, it was presumed that they will be restructuring the iconic British brand to get it out of the mess it found itself in. After hiring former Harley-Davidson boss John Russell as their interim CEO, Norton Motorcycle is hiring again. They recently posted a tweet announcing the same. The Hosur based two-wheeler giant now has big plans to get Norton back on track after it went through a not so good phase. In the process to do so, they are looking forward to expanding their workforce.

When TVS took over Norton, the company only had 55 workers employed under them. With roles like senior design engineer, quality manager, purchasing manager, and principle powertrain engineer up for grabs, they are looking at a 27% increase in employment. Where some manufacturers are trimming their workforce because of the ongoing economic crisis triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic, Norton looking to expand is certainly a good start for the company. Their primary goal is to ramp up production and to re-establish the brand’s image.

The roles that they are recruiting for pertains to organization, engineering, operations, sales, marketing and service departments of the company. As much as 15 posts are up for grabs and if reports are to be believed, they will be hiring more! After the acquisition, Sudarshan Venu, joint managing director, TVS Motor Company, had commented, “Norton will continue to retain its distinctive identity with dedicated and specific business plans. TVS Motor will work closely with customers and employees in building the success and pre-eminence of the Norton Motorcycles brand and we look forward to growing together globally in the years to come.”

The current portfolio of Norton Motorcycle includes the Commando, Dominator and the V4 RR. TVS Motors will primarily focus on strengthening Norton Motorcycles’ recall in international markets. Earlier this year, TVS acquired Norton Motorcycle in an all-cash deal for GBP 16 million. The parent company has no immediate plans on shifting production or a part of it to India or make mass-market motorcycles with a ‘Norton’ badge on the tank.