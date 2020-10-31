Honda CB350 Retailing With Offers Up to INR 43,000!

Launched earlier this month, there’s no disagreement to the fact that the Honda CB350 is a very important product in the company’s line up. While the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 is still yet to show its face officially, Honda has already started delivering the recently launched CB350. HMSI recently announced that it has commenced the deliveries of the H’ness CB350. Now that the festive season is just around the corner, attractive offers are being rolled out by manufacturers so how can we expect Honda to not get indulged in it and make the CB350 a part of it too?

More details

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is offering savings of up to ₹ 43,000 on the purchase of the new Honda H’Ness CB350.

This does sound a lot for a new motorcycle and we couldn’t believe the news either! This has been made possible by the partnership of Honda and ICICI bank which has further resulted in 100 per cent finance on the on-road price of the motorcycle. The rate of interest is 5.6 per cent, which is nearly half of the prevailing interest rates on two-wheeler finance. Choosing this finance scheme will lead to overall savings of up to ₹ 43,000. Customers can also opt for EMIs starting at ₹ 4,999. Of course, these offers are valid for a limited period of time and certain terms and conditions are applicable as well. Honda CB350 was launched earlier this month and is offered in two variants namely- DLX and DLX Pro. The base variant has been priced at Rs 1.85 lakh while the top-spec trim is offered at Rs 1.90 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom).

Specifications and features

The CB350 is powered by a 348cc air-cooled single that churns out 21bhp and 30Nm. The long-stroke engine features a balancer to keep vibrations in check. Honda has particularly focused on its acoustics and that is pretty evident because the H’ness CB350 does sound like a proper thumper. Its 5-speed gearbox is assisted by a segment-first slipper clutch which will make the gear shifts smoother while reducing clutch lever operation load ensuring less fatigue. This new motor rests in a split half-duplex frame that is suspended by a chunky telescopic fork and twin shocks. It tips the scale at 181 kg. Anchoring the motorcycle is a large 310mm disc brake up front and 240mm rear disc providing adequate braking performance which is further assisted by dual-channel ABS.

The Honda Highness cruiser bike also comes with Honda Selectable Torque Control. It helps in maintaining rear-wheel traction by detecting the difference between front and rear wheel speeds, calculating the slip ratio and further controlling engine torque via the fuel injection. Its ground clearance stands at 166mm which will see the CB350 deal with the bumps without any hassle. As far as looks go, it does look like a proper retro cruiser. Honda has gone all retro when it comes to its styling but this thing doesn’t belong to the ’80s as it features some modern design bits as well. Honda is also offering a host of accessories for the CB350 which will help in strengthening its stand against the likes of Royal Enfield and Jawa.