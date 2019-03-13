No Kidding! The 2019 Ford Figo Is Waiting For A Date On Tinder

Ford India‘s clever marketing department is catching the pulse of the new generation and hitting the hammer where their target audience is at. To be launched on the 15th of March, 2019, the new Ford Figo is looking for a Date on Tinder already. The hatchback has a profile on the dating app and you can swipe right for the chance to win a date with the Ford. Lucky winners will get an all-expense paid date night and a chance to feature in a video with the new Ford Figo.

The new Figo comes with many practical and segment first features, along with the best-in-class safety and the most powerful engine in its segment. It will continue to stick to its promise of being a fun-to-drive car and the facelifted version will get styling revisions like a new chrome-lined grille and a pair of sleek bumpers at the front and the rear. Borrowing design cues of the new Aspire and the Freestyle the Figo retains an identical silhouette to the outgoing version where changes to the appearance are subtle and minimal.

However, it’s under the skin where the new Figo gets massive changes. It will now offer three engine choices, where a 1.2 litre-3 cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol motor will produce 95 HP and 120 Nm of torque which will be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. A more powerful 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 123 HP and 150 Nm of torque will also be available for the higher variant with a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The diesel engine on the new Figo will be the same tried and tested 1.5-litre TDCI unit which will produce 98.6 HP and 215 Nm of torque and will be available with a 5-speed manual gearbox only.

Inside, the new Figo will get a new seat fabric along with a couple of rear seat headrests. The other major change in the new Figo is a new Titanium-Blue trim that includes top-end features like a keyless entry system, start-stop button, automatic headlamps, rain sensing wipers and a new infotainment system. In terms of safety, the new Figo will have twin airbags as standard for the lower variants, while the top end variant will offer 6 airbags. The other safety features such as the ABS, rear parking sensors, seat belt reminders for the front seats and a speed alert warning system will be available as standard in all variants.