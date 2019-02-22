New 2019 Ford Endeavour Facelift Review; All Your Questions Answered

Ford India has updated its full-sized 7 seater Endeavour SUV for 2019 with several visual and feature related changes. The new changes apparently have been brought about after listening to customer feedback. The Endeavour has always been one of the nicest big SUVs for the Indian market, with fabulous performance on and off the road. It is now available in 2.2 and 3.2-litre diesel engine options with both manual and automatic transmissions. In this review, we’ll try to cover all the changes made to the new SUV in an easy to read question and answer format.

What are the exterior changes made to the new 2019 Ford Endeavour Facelift?

The Endeavour has always been one of the nicest looking SUVs around. The changes on the exterior are meant to make the new Endeavour look even more contemporary. The front grille has now been changed and gets three horizontal slats in place of the earlier two. The dark chrome coloured slats are angled closer to the ends and the Ford logo is now held by the central slat, unlike the previous version where it spanned both the horizontal slats. The radiator grille under the chrome slats also gets a new design for its black mesh where you can see pairs of black studs replacing the previous design.

The bumper and skid plate up front has been slightly redesigned and now connects the two foglamps through a new horizontal element in its top portion, which wasn’t present earlier. Coming towards the sides, the only change is the new design two-tone alloys wheels which are shod with MRF wandered tyres which perform well both on and off the road. At the rear, the bumper and skid plate has been redesigned in line with the changes made up front.

The tailgate too is now powered, and can also be opened stopped and shut with a swipe action of foot underneath the bumper. This spells convenience for times when you are getting back to the car with your hands full, allowing you to open the tailgate without having to use your hands at all.

What are the changes inside the 2019 Ford Endeavour?

Well, to start off, even before you get inside, by virtue of the proximity sensing locking system the new Ford Endeavour gets keyless entry. This also means that inside, you get a push-button start and stop. The infotainment system is the same as before, but now gets Ford’s SYNC 3 interface, which allows users to use Google Maps on the infotainment screen even with Apple CarPlay.

This wasn’t possible before. The front passenger side seats are now powered and can be electrically adjusted for fore, aft movement, height adjustment as well as for recline angle. Both front seats also get manual lumbar support adjustment levers as well. The drive selector lever for the automatic transmission has been redesigned. It’s fully soft to touch now, feels chunkier to hold and gets chrome inlays to make it look and feel even more premium.

The Ford Endeavour had TPMS on its previous version as well, but for 2019 it gets an Active TPMS which not just alerts you when the tyre pressure is low, but also shows the active pressure at all wheels through the colour screen on the instrument panel. Also, the Trend variant which offered only two airbags has been removed from the lineup. The car now comes only with Titanium and Titanium + variants.

The titanium variant gets 6 airbags, while the Ttanium+ variant gets an additional seventh knee airbag for the driver. Rest of the cabin remains as it was. The Endeavour gets a panoramic sunroof and comes loaded with features – its one of the most feature packed and well-appointed SUVs in this class.

Have any mechanical changes been made to the 2019 Ford Endeavour?

No, the engine, transmission, chassis and suspension remain exactly the same as the model available before. The car continues to be powered by the 2.2-litre diesel with a 6-speed manual and AT transmission options. The power output hee is 160PS with peak torque being rated at 385Nm. The ARAI fuel efficiency for this variant is 12.69 km/l. The 3.2 diesel with class-leading 200PS of power and 470 Nm of torque is available only with automatic transmission and 4×4. The ARAI mileage figure for this version is 10.9 km/l.

How well does the new 2019 Ford Endeavour ride and handle?

Simply put, the new Endeavour is the best vehicles among its rival in terms of its road manners. It rides and handles significantly better than the Alturas G4 and the Fortuner. With active noise cancellation inside the cabin, it also offers fabulous NVH control for comfortable long journeys.

What is the price of the new 2019 Ford Endeavour facelift?

For 2019, the Endeavour is available only in three trims – 2.2 MT Titanium, 2.2 AT Titanium+ and 3.2 AT 4×4 Titanium+. The prices for the three variants are 28.19 lakh, 30.60 lakh and 32.97 lakh respectively. Check out our detailed Hindi and English video reviews of the new 2019 Ford Endeavour facelift below, followed by a detailed image gallery.