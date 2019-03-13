Avan Motors Trend E Joins The Growing List Of Electric Scooters In India

The beginning of an end for internal combustion engines did start some time ago and the transition is picking pace now. Joining the revolution is Avan Motors India, an EV startup founded in 2015. The company has a manufacturing plant at Hinjewadi in Pune, spread over 22,000 sq ft and has 25 touch points across India. With plans to reach 200 touch points by the end of 2019, it has launched its Xero range of smart e-scooters and has plans in place for the launch of 6 more scooters this year.

Also Read: Next-Generation Porsche Macan Will Be Fully Electric

At the Automobile Expo 2019 in Bengaluru, the bike maker added the latest addition to its Xero series of electric scooters, the Trend E. It is powered by a lithium-ion battery and boasts a top speed of 45Kmph. Furthermore, the electrics cooter covers a distance of 60 Kms with a single battery and 110 Km with two of them onboard. The charge time for the scooter’s lithium-ion battery is 2 to 4 hours. The Trend E comes equipped with a hydraulic telescopic front suspension and a coil spring at the rear. Alloy wheels have been fitted with a disc brake up front and a drum-type at the back and the max load each scooter can take is 150 kgs.

Also Read: Ather To Offer Electric Scooters on Lease For Citizens of Bengaluru

Speaking on the announcement, Pankaj Tiwari, Business Development Head, Avan Motors, commented,“With the Trend E, the latest electric scooter in the Xero series, Avan Motors’ extensive R&D has led to the creation of a scooter that’s a powerful mix of technology and design to meet the needs of the modern rider. Every feature in the Trend E scooter has been added after careful consideration of the requirements and preferences of riders, in order to facilitate a superlative commuting experience.”

The launch of the second phase of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME-2) scheme, with Rs. 10,000 crore allocated for a three-year long period, has come as a major, and much-needed, boost to EV the industry in India. Like other players in this field, Avan Motors India aims to leverage this development to further its vision of ushering in the next generation of urban mobility solutions in India and taking substantial steps towards a sustainable future.