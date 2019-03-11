New 2019 Ford Figo – What To Expect?

One of the go-to cars if driving pleasure is a priority, the new facelifted version of the Ford Figo is all set to launch on the 15th of March. Ford has started taking bookings for the 2019 Figo, as the new version has already started reaching Ford dealerships. The deliveries will begin promptly from the day of the launch.

The facelifted Figo will get styling revisions like a new chrome-lined grille and a pair of sleek bumpers at the front and the rear. The main design cues of the new Aspire and the Freestyle have been incorporated in the 2019 Figo. The tail lamps will get slight changes. The profile of the car more or less remains unchanged, but the alloy wheels get a new design.

The interior now gets a new seat fabric along with a couple of rear seat headrests. The other major change in the new Figo is a new Titanium-Blue trim that includes top-end features like a keyless entry system, start-stop button, automatic headlamps, rain sensing wipers and a head unit for Bluetooth and Navigation. In terms of safety, the new Figo will have twin airbags as standard for the lower variants, while the top end variant will offer 6 airbags. The other safety features such as the ABS, rear parking sensors, seat belt reminders for the front seats and a speed alert warning system will be available as standard in all variants.

Performance wise, the 1.2 litre-3 cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol motor will produce 95 HP and 120 Nm of torque which will be mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. A more powerful 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 123 HP and 150 Nm of torque will also be available for the higher variant with a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. This will be a welcome addition and a great choice for those wanting to buy a small automatic hatchback which a proper automatic gearbox and not an AMT. The diesel engine on the new Figo will be the same tried and tested 1.5-litre TDCI unit which will produce 98.6 HP and 215 Nm of torque and will be available with a 5-speed manual gearbox only.

The new Figo is likely to be priced lower than its older sibling, the Freestyle – which starts from Rs. 5.43 lakhs. We expect the 2019 Figo to be priced aggressively at around Rs 4.99 – 5.2 lakhs. Ford will announce the prices of the Figo facelift on the 15th of March at its official launch. The new Figo is likely to get a very competitive price tag to rival the segment leader and another playful little thing – the Maruti Suzuki Swift. We expect the sportier ‘S’ variant to follow once the regular variants have been launched.