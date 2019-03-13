Enduro-Spec Hero Xpulse 200 Spotted

While a confirmed launch date is still not available, the Hero Xpulse 200 has just made another appearance in a slightly different avatar. After the touring-focused 200T, it has now been spotted in a proper Enduro form. A Facebook group called Impulse Riders Coimbatore managed to catch a few screen grabs from a video which appears to have been taken down now.

The Enduro version of the Hero Xpulse 200 has been fitted with front forks which appear to offer more travel than the example we’ve seen at the Auto Expo 2018 and the EICMA which happened a year before that. The rear fender has been deleted in favour of a short little thing which keeps the tail tidy. The seat is flatter and allows the rider to sit higher up and there are proper knobblies to claw through all things loose. Hero Motocorp did showcase some customised variants of the Xpulse 200 and we aren’t sure if this is one of them. Whether it will be sold like this in production form, or whether it will be made available as a factory custom for track-only use could be anybody’s guess.

The manufacturer had a successful outing at the Dakar Rally which happened this year and we hope a lot of those learnings are being incorporated in this motorcycle. Powered by the same motor as the Xtreme 200R, the Hero XPulse 200 is powered by a 200cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine which is good for 18.4 PS of power and a peak torque of 17.1 Nm. With 21-inch front and 18-inch rear rubber, the motorcycle promises to be fun off the black stuff and a great tool for everyday commutes too. In terms of equipment, the bike should get an all-digital instrument console, ABS, LED illumination and off-road friendly essentials like knuckle guards and a bash plate to protect the engine.

However, given the time they have been taking to launch the motorcycle, the above may or may not remain the same. Expected to be priced between INR 1 – 1.25 lakh, the Xpulse 200 could help the bike maker regain some of its fanbase which remains disappointed for the lack of proper performance machines in Hero’s portfolio.