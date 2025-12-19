Nissan’s Big India Comeback Plan Revealed: Updated Magnite, 3 New Cars, 250 Touch Points and a Fresh Start

For the last few years, Nissan’s presence in India has been quiet. The Magnite has carried the brand almost single handedly and many wondered what the future held. Now, Nissan appears to have an answer – and it’s a pretty clear one.
The company has confirmed that it is planning to expand its network to 250 touch points by 2027, up from around 155 today. These touch points will include both sales showrooms and service centre, spread across metro cities as well as tier-2, tier-3 and tier-4 towns.This expansion will happen alongside Nissan’s upcoming product launches, and not separately.
In simple words, Nissan wants to make sure that wherever its new cars go, support follows.
One showroom, all models
Nissan will continue with its one-roof approach, which means no separate premium outlets. All models — affordable or premium — will be sold from the same dealership space. This keeps things simple for buyers and easier for dealers to handle.
The expansion is being driven by a four model product plan, which will all be built at the Renault-Nissan plant near Chennai. These cars will serve both Indian buyers and export markets, including right-hand and left-hand-drive countries.
What Nissan plans to launch
Here’s how Nissan’s India roadmap would look over the next two years:
1. Updated Magnite (early 2026)
The Magnite will receive minor but significant updates, mostly in the area of features, comfort and interior feel. The basic strengths of the SUV will always remain the same.
2. Nissan Gravite MPV (January 2026)
Based on the Triber, the Gravite will be Nissan’s new people mover. It will have its own styling – new bumpers, updated lights, and new wheels. Power is expected from a 1.0 litre petrol engine, with manual and AMT options.
3. Nissan Tekton C-SUV (mid-2026)
This will be Nissan’s version of the new generation Duster. It is expected to have a more rugged design, inspired by larger Nissan SUVs and will be placed in the very competitive mid-size SUV segment.
4. New 7-seater SUV (2027)
Built on the same base as the Tekton, this three-row SUV will be aimed at families seeking space and presence.
Network growth in steps
Nissan plans to increase steadily:
- Around 200 touch points before Tekton launch
- 250 touch points by the time 7-seater arrives
This phased approach helps ensure customer experience doesn’t suffer as the brand grows.
Final words
Nissan’s plan isn’t flashy, but it’s sensible. More cars, more places to buy and service them, and a timeline. If executed well, this could finally provide Nissan with the stability it has been missing in India.