Mini Cooper S Convertible India Review: Pure Fun, No Filters

The Mini Cooper S Convertible is one of those cars that put a smile on your face before you even start it. Roof down, sun out, engine humming – it feels special in a way very few cars do today. This is not about numbers or practicality. It’s about the way the car makes you feel every time you drive it.
Under the hood is a 2.0 litre turbo petrol making 204PS and 300Nm. On paper, it may not sound crazy, but on the road, it’s quick and eager. The 7-speed dual clutch gearbox responds quickly and the car goes from 0 to 100kmph in less than 7 seconds. More than speed, it’s the sharp response that stands out.
What really defines this Mini is the way it drives.
- Steering is quick, direct and alive
- Corners are tight and confident
- Front wheel drive but very well controlled
- Firm suspension, tuned definitely for fun
This is not a car that is made with comfort in mind. The ride is stiff, especially on bad roads. Bad patches and speed breakers are felt very much. But if you’re a driving person you’ll forgive it pretty quickly. The handling has that classic go-kart feel that Mini is known for.
The soft-top roof is a large part of the experience.
- Fully electric soft-top
- Opens in about 18 seconds
- Closes in about 15 seconds
- Works up to 30 kmph
- Half open sunroof style mode available
Wind noise is surprisingly well controlled even with the roof down. It’s easy to drive this car every day with the top open, weather permitting.
Inside, the cabin is high-end and fun.
- Circular OLED touchscreen infotainment system that is Android-based and also functions as the digital instrument display
- Wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto
- Harman Kardon sound system
- Wireless charging
- Ambient lighting and MINI drive modes
The front seats are sporty and comfortable, even offering massage functions. The rear seats exist, but they are best suited for kids or very short trips. Boot space is limited too – 160 litres roof down, 215 litres roof up – fine for weekend bags not family luggage.
Mileage is completely dependent on your driving. Drive hard and expect single digits. Drive calmly and you can see about 12-13 kmpl. Claimed efficiency but real life is different.
Safety is well covered with airbags, ABS, stability control, traction control, TPMS, parking sensors and reverse camera.
It is priced at Rs 58.50 lakh. Yes, it’s expensive. But it’s also the most affordable convertible in India right now.
Final Verdict
The Mini Cooper S Convertible is not built around practicality or space, and it isn’t aimed at tackling rough roads or long family journeys. But it has charm, has character and a joy that very few cars carry these days. If you love driving and want open top fun with personality, then this Mini delivers something truly special.