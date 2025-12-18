Nissan Locks ‘Gravite’ Name for Its New Sub-4-Metre MPV — What to Expect

Nissan has officially revealed that name for the upcoming compact MPV for the Indian market. It will be called the Nissan Gravite, and it marks an important step in the brand’s comeback plan for India.
The Gravite will be launched in January 2026 with showroom deliveries commencing in March 2026. This will be Nissan’s second new product reveal following the Tekton, interestingly, the MPV will be introduced before the new SUV.
The Gravite will be positioned below the Magnite and will be aimed at buyers looking for a budget friendly seven-seater with flexible seating and low running costs.
Platform and positioning
The Nissan Gravite is based on the Renault Triber, which means it uses the same CMF-A+ platform. It will also share the Triber’s engine and basic structure, helping Nissan keep costs under control.
Being a sub-four-metre MPV, the Gravite will enjoy reduced taxation, making it more affordable. It will compete with models such as the Renault Triber, Maruti Ertiga, Toyota Rumion and Citroen C3 Aircross.
Production will take place at Nissan’s Oragadam plant near Chennai, which already produces the Triber.
Exterior design highlights
While the Gravite shares its proportions with the Triber, Nissan has given it its particular identity.
Key exterior updates include
- New front-grille with clear styling Nissan
- Redesigned front and rear bumpers
- Fresh alloy wheel designs
- Revised LED headlamp elements
- New LED Tail Lamps with a cleaner look
- Gravite nameplate displayed prominently at the rear
The overall silhouette is still recognisable but the design tweaks lend it a more premium and in line with Nissan’s global MPVs.
Interior and features
Nissan has not shown up the complete cabin yet, but the Gravite is expected to provide a well-equipped interior.
Expected features include
- 7 inch digital instrument cluster
- 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple Car play
- Wireless phone charging
- Push-button start
- Steering-mounted controls
- AC vents for second and third row
- Modular third-row seating
Safety is likely to be a strong focus too with six airbags, ABS, traction control, hill hold assistants, TPMS, ISOFIX mounts and a 360 degree camera on higher trims.
Engine and gearbox
The Gravite is likely to use a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 71 hp and 96 Nm.
Options for transmission will include
- 5-speed manual
- 5-speed AMT
A dealer-level CNG kit is also expected for those buyers looking for lower fuel costs.
Pricing and Nissan’s bigger plan
Price is likely to be in the vicinity of Triber, which is currently starting around Rs 6.3 lakh ex Showroom.
Nissan also plans to expand to 250 dealerships by 2026-27 fiscal year and to make India a major export base. The Gravite will be exported to global markets across Africa, Middle East, Europe, and Oceania.
Final Words
The Nissan Gravite is shaping up to be a practical, affordable and family orientated MPV. It may not reinvent the segment, but with Nissan styling, competitive pricing and flexible seating, it could be an important volume seller for the brand in India.