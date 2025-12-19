River Mobility Drops Big December 2025 Offers — Indie EV Ownership Now Starts Easier

Buying an electric scooter can sometimes feel expensive, especially when you take a look at the initial cost. River Mobility appears to know this very well. To end 2025 on a good note, the company has launched special December offers on their electric scooter, the Indie to make ownership easier for more people across India.
These offers are available only till December 31, 2025 and the overall benefit is up to Rs 22,500, depending on how a customer chooses to pay.
The biggest relief comes in the form of financing. Customers can now bring home the River Indie with a starting down payment of just Rs 14,999. This option is available through the finance partners of River, Evfin and IDFC. By lowering the upfront payment, River is clearly trying to make the switch to electric less intimidating to first-time buyers.
On top of that, there is a cashback offer of up to Rs 7,500. This benefit is available at River’s company-owned stores in major cities such as Bengaluru, Delhi, Pune and Chennai. The cashback applies when customers use select cards from banks like HDFC, Axis, Kotak, Bank of Baroda, and One Card. Like the finance offer, this cashback will be valid till the end of December.
River has also considered scooter riders who want to personalise their scooter. Accessories for the Indie, up to Rs 14,000, can now be bought on easy EMI all over India. This means that buyers do not need to make compromises when it comes to add-ons and can spread the cost out over monthly payments rather than paying for everything at once.
In simple terms, River’s December plan consists of three things:
lower down payment, additional savings in cash back, flexible payments of accessories.
These offers are part of a bigger push from River Mobility to improve accessibility and make electric scooter ownership feel more practical and stress-free.
In the end, the Indie doesn’t change as a product — but owning one becomes easier. For anyone considering going electric before the year ends, this may be the right time to do it.