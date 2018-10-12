Next-gen, Bigger, Better Maruti Ertiga Could Make Its Debut Next Month

A very popular family mover in India, the Maruti Ertiga has been the MPV of choice for those on a budget. A terrific value-for-money vehicle, the Ertiga is all set to receive a makeover and a refreshed new vehicle could be upon us, as soon as next month. The 2018 Maruti Ertiga will look and feel more premium than the car it replaces and according to a report, could be launched on the 18th of November 2018.

It is being said that the new 2018 Maruti Ertiga will be sold through the car maker’s NEXA brand of retail outlets. Based on the ‘HEARTECT’ platform which also underpins the Baleno, the 2018 Ertiga will be longer, wider and taller than the current-gen car, although the wheelbase will remain unchanged.

Powering the new 2018 Ertiga will be the brand new 1.5-litre K15B engine which was introduced in the facelifted Ciaz. Paired to a 5-speed gearbox, the engine will be good for a smidgen more than 100 HP and 138 Nm of torque. A 4-speed auto option could be made available too. Diesel variants will continue to be powered by the 1.3-litre diesel motor which should be good for 88 hp and 200 Nm of torque. Although this engine option will be paired to a 5-speed manual, we’d love to see an AMT on offer with the diesel.

In terms of features, the new 2018 Ertiga will sport an all-new dashboard layout, touchscreen infotainment, automatic climate control, projector headlamps and much more. As is the case with all Marutis these days, expect all variants of the new Ertiga to come with dual front airbags and ABS as standard.

With the introduction of the Marazzo this time around, the new Ertiga now has some serious competition in the form of Mahindra’s new MPV. It will be interesting to see how they fare against each other, since the Marazzo seems to be offering a lot of car for the money it asks. We’ll bring you all the details as we get closer to the launch date. Stay tuned!

Source: Gaadiwadi