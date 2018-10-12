New 2019 Kawasaki Versys 650 Launched In India

With the Suzuki Vstrom 650 now here to compete with it, the Kawasaki Versys 650 has its work cut out. As a result, the MY2019 bike has been launched in India. However, the only change that has been applied are two new colour schemes (Metallic Moondust Grey & Metallic Flat Spark Black). The rest of the bike, well, it continues unchanged. Which isn’t a bad thing because the Versys 650 was and still remains a seriously capable motorcycle.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director of India Kawasaki Motors Pvt.Ltd., said, “Versys 650 offers good performance, has versatility and fun-factor. For riders it is actually a real treat to ride in any condition. It also happens to be the most affordable adventure bike in the 650cc segment. Keeping festive season in mind, we have worked rigorously to ensure that customers get the delivery of their brand new Versys 650 on their preferred auspicious day.”

The Kawasaki Versys 650 MY 2019 has been priced at INR 6,69,000 ex-showroom Delhi. Bookings are open and customers can visit the nearest showroom for booking related information.

Specifications

Engine & Type: Fuel Injected, Liquid Cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin

Power: 69 PS@ 8000rpm; 64Nm @ 7,000 rpm

Displacement: 649cc

Valve System: DOHC 8 valves

Gears: 6-speed

Dimensions

Tyre: Front: 120/70R17; Rear: 160/60 R17

Fuel Capacity: 21 litres

Ground Clearance 170mm

Weight: 216 kg

Suspension

Front: 41mm Inverted type with adjustable rebound damping on the right and preload on the left / 150mm

Rear: Offset laydown single-shock with remote spring preload adjustability

Brakes: Front: Dual, semi-floating 300mm petal discs; Rear: Single, 220 mm petal disc