New 2019 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: 10 Things To Know

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has been a great success.The MPV is based on the same platform as the Swift and Swift Dzire. While the two have already received an update, the Ertiga is next in line. Here are ten things you need to know about the new MPV:

NEXA sale only

The new Ertiga will be made available exclusively at Nexa outlets. This new Ertiga will join the Ignis, Baleno, Baleno RS, S-Cross and the all new Ciaz. The old generation Ertiga will be available at the company’s dealer network, catering primarily to taxi fleets.

New design

The MPV will feature a complete body makeover. The front of the car gets a new grille surrounded by new LED projector headlamps which are connected together by a chrome strip. The side gets a floating roof design and 15 inch new alloy wheels. The rear gets L shape tail light units and some other chrome bits. Overall the car looks more like a SUV than a MPV.

Increase in dimensions

Compared to the outgoing generation Ertiga, the new model is 110 mm longer, 50 mm wider and 5 mm raised in height. The increase in length will definitely be beneficial for the third row passenger, increase in width frees up more shoulder room. Maruti Suzuki claims that the increase in dimension will have no effect on the handling of the MPV.

New interior

The new Ertiga gets a redesigned dash which feels more premium than that of the current generation. The same dual tone dash with a wooden trim, like seen in the all new Ciaz, can be seen in the MPV. Top trim levels can be expected to be endowed with all leather seats.

Equipment

The same touchscreen unit from the Dzire, most likely to be present at the centre of the dashboard. It’ll feature Android Auto, Apple Carplay and Bluetooth connectivity. As seen in the Indonesian market, the car will have ventilated cup holders to keep your drinks cool. The steering wheel could have more luxurious additions such as leather wrapping along with multiple buttons for the Infotainment system. The TFT MID display from the new Ciaz could also be available.

Safety features

We expect the manufacturer to offer ABS with EBD and ISOFIX child seats as a standard across the model range. Moreover, the car will also feature other safety equipment like seat belt reminder, speed warning and rear parking sensors preparing for the new Indian safety laws. Top trim levels may also get a camera along with the parking sensors.

Engine

The car is rumoured to receive a new 1.5 litre diesel engine developed in house. It will replace the ongoing 1.3 litre Multijet engine. Apart from the new engine, the MPV will also get the new 1.5 litre petrol engine, found on the new Ciaz, as an option. The petrol engine makes 103 HP and 138 Nm of torque in the new Ciaz. Both engines will get the SHVS hybrid system for improved fuel efficiency.

Transmission

The car, as seen in spy￼ images, will feature a six speed manual. We assume it to be available with the new diesel engine only. The petrol variants may get a 5 speed manual, like the one in the Ciaz with the the 4 speed torque converter. We hope Maruti gives a relatively new AMT as an option in both diesel and petrol engines.

Expected launch

With sales in other countries like Indonesia, the MPV is going to hit the Indian market soon. Rumoured to be out by Diwali this year, production will need to be in sustainable numbers to support the sales during the festive season.

Expected price

Correct pricing is crucial to the success of the Ertiga. The car is rumoured to start at a base price of about INR 7 Lacs(Ex-Showroom). Its just a matter of time when official prices leak out.

The old Ertiga stood in a class of its own, the new one may face some heat by the upcoming contender, Mahindra Marazzo MPV, which will be launched in a week’s time. Stay tuned for the future for a comparison between the two.