Jeep Compass With 1.6L Diesel Engine Spotted Testing

Jeep India left most of us stunned when the company announced a surprising price tag starting at INR 14.95 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the Compass. The company currently offers the compact SUV with a 2.0-litre diesel engine and a 1.4-litre Multi-Air petrol engine.

New spy images shared on the world wide web reveal that Jeep is still testing the Compass on Indian roads. The test-mule seen in the images here is said to be powered by a 1.6-litre diesel engine. Does this mean that Jeep plans to make the Compass a bit more affordable by introducing this variant? Probably not.

Let us explain. The Compass test-mule, spotted testing somewhere in Pune, features a sticker on the rear windshield that suggests that the model is powered by a 1.6-litre diesel engine that produces a power output of 120 hp. The model is paired to a six speed manual transmission and also received Jeep’s all wheel drive system. It is very likely that this model is being tested for the export markets and hence will not be sold in the Indian market.

Currently, the Jeep Compass is powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 171 hp and and 350 Nm of torque. The 1.4-litre Multi-Air petrol engine is capable of producing 160 hp and 250 Nm of torque. Both the engines come mated to a six speed manual transmission as standard while a seven speed automatic transmission is available exclusively with the petrol powered motor. The diesel automatic trim is also expected to arrive sometime next year.

Spy image courtesy: Team-BHP