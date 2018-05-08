New Retro Styled 2018 Jawa 350 Special Unveiled

The India launch of Jawa motorcycles is still some time away. Meanwhile, the European market has received a brand new product from the two-wheeler brand, the Jawa 350 Special.

Inspired by Jawa’s racing history, the 350 Special features a two-piece full fairing with dual tone paint, clip-on handlebars, bar-end mounted rear view mirrors, and a rider-only saddle with rear cowl. Chrome covered parts include front fender, exhaust, turn-indicator housing and the back of the rear view mirror. The spherical headlight and the paint-job further enhances the retro styling of the motorcycle.

The added equipment have increased the weight of the 350 Special over the 350 OHC by 11 kg, tipping the scale at 171 kg. However, the mechanical specifications remain identical to the 350 OHC and the 350 Special continues to the 397cc parallel-twin, air-cooled engine that is tuned to produce 27.7 hp of power @ 6,500 rpm and 30.6 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm.

Will it come to India? There is no official announcement about the possible India launch of the Jawa 350 Special, and we do not expect it to arrive in the sub-continent in the short term. Check out more images of the Jawa 350 Special through the image gallery below: