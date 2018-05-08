Trending:
VIDEO: Check Out The New Marketing Campaign For TVS NTORQ 125

News

TVS Motor Company has unveiled the new marketing campaign for its scooter, the NTORQ 125. The 360-degree campaign includes print, digital medium and will debut with a TV commercial during the IPL cricket season. In line with the smart scooter, the ad film follows the journey of a young man as he opens all his five senses to the TVS NTORQ 125.

The film opens with him witnessing the sharp, aggressive style of the NTORQ 125 with a focus on the signature ‘T’ tail and LED tail lamps (See a take-off). Soon, he is on the scooter and zooming across the streets (Hear the wind) as he experiences the superior performance of the engine acutely (Feel the rev) – a performance that is born of its TVS Racing pedigree.

The scooter packs in further surprises when the speedometer indicates an incoming call courtesy TVS SmartXonnect* – an Bluetooth-enabled technology which is paired to an NTORQ mobile App boasting of 55 features including navigation assist, incoming call alert, top speed recorder, last parked location assist, among others (Taste a bit of tomorrow).

Finally, we see the rider speed past a group of people who are amazed at this scooter which brings together the best of style, performance and technology (Smell the envy). The film closes with the voice-over indicating that “open your senses to TVS NTORQ 125”.

