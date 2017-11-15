Mahindra to launch first product under the Jawa Brand by 2019

Everyone wants a share of the ever-growing lifestyle motorcycling segment where Royal Enfield rules the roost and has gone on to become the market leader. Explains the reason behind Mahindra’s acquisition of legendary but dormant brands like BSA (Birmingham Small Arms Company) and Jawa. During the formal announcement of their successful acquisition, Mahindra did mention that with the revival of these two Classic Legends, M&M aims to co-create a lifestyle mobility company with exciting and relevant partners across products & services and enter into previously untapped segments using iconic brands like BSA and JAWA.

However, they also clarified that BSA’s global appeal will be primarily suited to international markets and JAWA with its cult following in India is more suited to the domestic market. The company had also announced that all new Jawa and BSA products will be launched under the respective brands and not under the Mahindra brand.

During a recent interview, Pawan Goenka, MD, Mahindra said, “The two-wheeler business has been demerged into Mahindra & Mahindra and the business continues with the current product range that we have. We have reduced our losses significantly. As far as Peugeot business is concerned as of now we have put on hold any plans to bring those scooter to India because we were not able to meet the price point to those based on the price expectations in India. We will be launching the first product under the Jawa brand before the end of next financial year.”

New products under both these legendary brands would leverage Mahindra’s global capabilities in design and engineering, along with the expertise available at Mahindra Racing’s technical development centre in Italy, to design and launch the new products of these iconic brands. JAWA Motorcycles would be produced locally at the Company’s Pithampur plant, which would help Mahindra price the products aggressively. In all probability, the first product could well be the Jawa 350, which could be pitted against the Royal Enfield Classic 350, RE’s bread and butter bike.

