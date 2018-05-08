New Nissan Terrano SPORT Special Edition Launched In India

Nissan India has announced the launch of the Terrano SPORT special edition with a host of new features, and attractive interior and exterior design elements. The Terrano SPORT edition gets dynamic body decals with an all-black roof wrap, black wrapped pillars and new wheel-arch claddings. Bold new stripes have been emblazoned on the SUV’s hood, fenders, rear bumper, and front and rear doors. Nissan Terrano SPORT will be priced at INR 12,22,260.

Inside, the new crimson-stitched seat covers and floor mats with crimson highlights further add to Terrano’s reputation of being a stylish SUV. Terrano SPORT edition comes with NissanConnect, an integrated information and communication platform that connects with the customer’s smartphone to provide an enhanced driving experience. This intelligent mobility package comes with 50+ features and three years of free services providing best-in-class safety, security & convenience. Other features include Geo-fencing, Speed Alert, Curfew Alert, nearby pit stops, Locate My Car and Share My Car Location.

The SUV takes forward standard Terrano style and comfort features, such as:

Premium dual tone interior

7.0 touchscreen navigation system

Steering mounted audio/phone control

Touch lane change indicator

Dual-airbags

Daytime Running Lights,

ABS and EBD with BA (Electronic Brakeforce Distribution with Braking Assistance)

In addition to Terrano Sport, Terrano is also available in three powerful engine options – 1.6 Petrol, 1.5 Diesel and 1.5 Diesel THP. The Terrano comes with the option of a 6-Speed Advanced Auto Drive offering smooth, computer-controlled gearshifts for a stress-free drive in city traffic and on open highways.

Globally, Nissan focuses on sports as a medium to engage with its customers. In line with this strategy, Nissan entered into an eight-year partnership International Cricket Council till 2023. The new Terrano Sport special edition is a celebration of people who continuously strive to excel at their game be it sports or life.