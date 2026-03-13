New Renault Bigster 7 Seater SUV Spotted Testing In India Ahead Of Expected 2026 Debut

Excitement around Renault’s future SUVs is clearly growing. Fresh test images of the upcoming Renault Bigster have surfaced once again on Indian roads, showing new details of the larger three row SUV. This model will sit above the upcoming new generation Duster and will play an important role in Renault’s next phase in India.
The Bigster will be a bigger and more practical version of the Duster. It will be designed to offer more space and an additional row of seats for families who want a large SUV.
New design details spotted
The latest prototype was heavily covered but a few design elements could still be seen.
Key design elements noticed
- LED headlamps with daytime running lights
- Wide air intake in the lower bumper area
- Vertical air vents on the edges of the front bumper
- Muscular bonnet similar to the upcoming Duster
- Silver finish on the lower bumper section
- Closed style grille which may carry the Bigster name
Another interesting detail was the presence of sensors near the top of the windscreen. This suggests the SUV could come with advanced driver assistance systems.
The overall look remains bold and upright. The SUV also appears quite large from the side with a long roofline and extended rear section which should make space for the third row.
Platform and size
The Bigster will use the CMF B platform that will also underpin the new Duster. However the Bigster will be longer.
Expected size details
- Around 4.6 metres in length
- Around 300 mm longer than the Duster
- Extra length used to add the third row of seats
This will allow Renault to enter the growing three row SUV segment in India.
Engine options expected
The upcoming SUV is likely to share its engines with the new Duster.
Possible powertrain options
- 1.0 litre turbo petrol producing about 100 hp
- 1.3 litre turbo petrol with around 163 hp and 280 Nm
- Strong hybrid petrol system with about 160 hp output
Transmission options could include
- 6 speed manual gearbox
- 6 speed dual clutch automatic
Renault is also expected to focus more on hybrid technology instead of diesel engines in the future.
Interior and features
Interior details of the test vehicle were not visible yet. However the cabin will likely share many elements with the new Duster.
Expected features
- Large touchscreen infotainment system
- Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster
- Wireless phone charger
- Dual-zone climate control
- Panoramic sunroof
- Powered tailgate
- Ventilated front seats with electric adjustment
- 360-degree camera
- Level 2 ADAS safety features
The dashboard layout could also be similar to the Duster with the screen angled slightly towards the driver.
Expected launch and rivals
Renault is preparing a strong comeback plan for the Indian market with several new SUVs. The new generation Duster will arrive first and the Bigster is expected later.
Expected timeline
- Global reveal expected during 2026
- India launch likely late 2026 or early 2027
Once launched, the Bigster will compete with popular three row SUVs in India.
Main rivals
- Hyundai Alcazar
- MG Hector Plus
- Mahindra XUV 7X0
- Tata Safari
Conclusion
The Bigster looks like a very important product for Renault in India. It will bring back the rugged SUV image that the old Duster was known for while adding more space, more technology and a hybrid option. If Renault prices it smartly, the Bigster could attract buyers looking for a practical three row SUV with a fresh design.