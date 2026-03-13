Revolt Motors rolls out March offers with benefits up to Rs 25,000

Electric motorcycles are slowly becoming part of everyday city travel. Lower running cost and simple riding feel are attracting many new riders. In the middle of this shift, Revolt Motors has announced a limited time deal for buyers across India.
The company is offering total benefits of up to Rs 25,000 on its electric motorcycles. The offer is available for a short period and will remain valid until March 31, 2026. The timing also connects with the current phase of the PM E-Drive Scheme, which is scheduled to end on the same date.
Customers buying a Revolt bike during this period will receive several ownership advantages.
Main benefits offered
- Free insurance for new buyers
- Complimentary extended warranty worth Rs 4,999
- Consumer discount up to Rs 8,000 depending on model
- Rs 5,000 incentive under the PM E Drive scheme
When combined together, the total advantage can reach nearly Rs 25,000 depending on the motorcycle and variant selected.
Revolt currently sells multiple electric motorcycles in India.
Models available in the lineup
- Revolt RV1
- Revolt RV1+
- Revolt RV BlazeX
- Revolt RV400 BRZ
- Revolt RV400
These motorcycles focus on daily commuting with electric power, connected features and low running costs. The popular RV400 for example offers a claimed riding range of about 150 km and comes with LED lighting and a long warranty package.
The offer is available across authorised Revolt dealerships in India. Buyers can also check bookings and details through the company website.
Chairperson Anjali Rattan said the goal is to help more riders move towards electric motorcycles while also giving them extra value during the purchase.
For riders planning to switch to an electric bike this year, the current month could be a good moment to make the move.