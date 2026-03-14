BMW M2 CS lands in India with 530hp power

The new BMW M2 CS has arrived in India and it brings more power, less weight and sharper handling than the regular M2. This is not just another variant. It is a limited production model and only a few units will reach the country.
The CS badge stands for Competition Sport and BMW uses it only for its most focused M cars. India has seen this badge once before with the M4 CS. Now the smaller M2 gets the same treatment.
This new version is built for drivers who enjoy speed, control and track performance.
Key highlights
- 3.0 litre twin turbo inline six engine
- 530hp and 650Nm of torque
- Rear wheel drive layout
- 8 speed automatic gearbox only
- Very limited units for India
Lighter body and sharper chassis
BMW has removed around 30kg compared to the regular M2. This was done by adding several carbon fibre parts.
- Carbon fibre roof
- Carbon fibre boot lid
- Carbon fibre mirror caps
- Carbon fibre interior trims
Even with the weight reduction, the car still weighs around 1,710kg. The chassis has also been updated to make the car feel sharper during fast driving.
- It is lowered by 8mm
- M specific tuning for springs and dampers
- Updated stability control and driving systems
These changes help the car stay more stable when pushed hard.
Stronger engine performance
The M2 CS continues to use BMW M’s well known 3.0 litre twin turbo six cylinder engine. However the motor now produces more power than the standard car.
- Power output rises to 530hp
- Torque increases to 650Nm
- 50hp and 50Nm more than regular M2
BMW claims the coupe can reach 100 kmph in just 3.8 seconds. Top speed is an impressive 302 kmph.
Unlike the standard M2, the CS is only available with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The manual transmission from the regular model cannot handle the higher torque.
Design details that stand out
At first glance the car looks similar to the normal M2. A closer look reveals several unique touches.
- Revised grille with larger air openings
- New front splitter
- 19 inch front and 20 inch rear forged wheels
- Gold bronze wheel finish
- Michelin Pilot Sport tyres
The rear of the car is more dramatic.
- Integrated ducktail spoiler
- Larger rear diffuser
- Quad exhaust finished in matte black
Buyers can choose from four paint shades.
- Black Sapphire
- Portimao Blue
- Brooklyn Grey
- Velvet Blue
Driver focused cabin
The interior continues the sporty theme but adds special materials.
- Carbon fibre bucket seats with leather
- Strong side bolsters for track driving
- Carbon fibre centre console and trims
- Alcantara steering wheel with red 12 o’clock marker
The cabin still keeps modern features.
- 12.3 inch digital driver display
- 14.9 inch touchscreen infotainment
- Harman Kardon sound system
- Wireless smartphone connectivity
- Dual zone climate control
There are also M specific digital tools like lap timers and drift analysis.
Price and availability
BMW has indicated an expected price of around Rs 1.7 crore ex-showroom. This places it higher than the standard M2, which costs about Rs 1.02 crore.
Production numbers are limited and only a small batch will reach India.
Conclusion
The M2 CS takes the core idea of a compact performance coupe and pushes it much further. More power, lighter construction and track ready upgrades make it one of the most exciting M cars currently available.