Renault Confirms 4 New Cars By 2030 Including Duster & Bridger

A fresh phase is coming for Renault in India. The brand has been here for more than 15 years and now it wants to grow again with new locally built cars. For a long time the company mainly depended on the Kiger and the Triber. Now Renault is preparing a much bigger plan for the next few years.
The company has confirmed that four new vehicles will be developed and produced in India before 2030. These models will help Renault compete in important mass market segments where demand is strong.
India will also become a key production and export base for the company. The Chennai facility will build these cars not only for the local market but also for global exports.
The first big launch will be the new Duster. The SUV has already been shown and the official price announcement is expected on March 17. This model has been specially adapted for India even though the Duster name already exists in global markets.
Duster key details
- Built on Renault Group Modular Platform
- India specific design and features
- 1.0 litre turbo petrol engine with 98 hp and 180 Nm
- 1.3 litre turbo petrol engine with 160 hp and 280 Nm
- Strong hybrid version planned later around the festive season
After the Duster, Renault will introduce the production version of the SUV based on the Bridger concept that was unveiled yesterday. This model has been designed and engineered in India and will preview the brand’s new development program that aims to reduce the product development time to less than two years.
Bridger highlights
- Compact B segment SUV
- Based on a smaller version of the RGMP platform
- Petrol hybrid and electric powertrain options
- Production expected around the 2027 festive season
- Will be built at the Chennai plant
The third product will be a larger three row SUV. This model will sit above the Duster and focus on family buyers who need more seating and space.
Three row SUV expectations
- Based on the same modular platform
- Spacious cabin with modern features
- Engine options likely shared with the Duster
- Designed mainly for the Indian market
The fourth product will bring Renault into the affordable electric car segment. The company is planning a small EV hatchback based on the Kwid concept. It may share its base with the Spring EV sold overseas.
Small Renault EV details
- Compact electric hatchback
- Around 26.8 kWh battery pack
- Expected range close to 250 km
- Power output around 63 hp and 113 Nm
- Rivals may include Tiago EV Comet and eC3
This entire plan also supports Renault’s global target of selling two million vehicles by 2030. Half of that volume is expected to come from markets outside Europe, and India will play a big role.
For Renault, the next few years in India look much more active. With new SUVs and an affordable EV in development, the brand is clearly preparing to return to the mainstream market in a bigger way.