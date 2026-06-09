2026 Hyundai i20 teased again ahead of expected FIFA World Cup debut!

Hyundai has shared another teaser of the next-generation i20, giving a closer look at the hatchback before its official unveiling. The new model appears to be heading in a very different styling direction compared to the current car, with fresh lighting elements, a taller stance and several technology upgrades expected across the range.
Reports suggest the fourth-generation i20 could make its first public appearance around the 2026 FIFA World Cup before reaching key international markets.
New Lighting Signature Revealed
The latest teaser mainly highlights the front and rear lighting setup.
At the front, the hatchback gets a full-width LED strip that runs across the nose and connects both ends of the fascia. Hyundai has also introduced new Y-shaped daytime running lamps that give the car a much sharper appearance than the outgoing model.
Lower down, separate projector headlamp units sit within their own housing.
The rear follows a similar approach with –
- Connected LED tail lamp bar
- New boomerang-style light elements
- Wider visual appearance
- More distinctive night-time signature
The new lighting treatment gives the hatchback a completely different character compared to the current i20.
Design Changes Across The Body
Spy shots and teaser images indicate noticeable changes to the overall shape.
Some expected exterior updates include:
- More upright front section
- Sharper body creases
- Redesigned alloy wheels
- New bumper designs
- Squarer window area
- Revised roof profile
While it remains a hatchback, the new model appears to borrow styling cues from compact crossovers, resulting in a stronger road presence.
Key Design Elements
|Area
|Expected Changes
|Front
|Connected LED bar, Y-shaped DRLs
|Side
|New wheels, sharper lines
|Rear
|Connected tail lamps, new light graphics
|Profile
|Taller and more upright stance
Cabin Expected To Get Major Upgrades
Hyundai has not revealed the interior yet, but test vehicles have already hinted at several changes.
A new dashboard layout is expected along with larger digital displays. Higher variants could receive a curved screen arrangement similar to newer Hyundai models sold globally.
Expected features include:
- Curved dual-screen setup
- Wireless Android Auto
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- 360-degree camera
- Connected car technology
- Level 2 ADAS in select variants
Fresh upholstery materials and revised cabin trims are also likely to be introduced.
Engine Options Likely To Continue
For India, Hyundai is expected to retain the existing engine choices.
Standard i20
- 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol
- Manual gearbox option
- iVT automatic option
i20 N Line
- 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine
- 120 PS power output
- 172 Nm torque
- 6-speed manual or 7-speed DCT
Some international markets may also receive hybrid versions in the future.
What Happens Next?
Hyundai currently builds the i20 in India and Turkey, while production of the new model is also expected to begin in Brazil. More official details should emerge soon as the global reveal draws closer.
What About India?
India remains one of the most important markets for the i20, and the new-generation model is expected to arrive here after its global debut. Hyundai already manufactures the i20 in India, as mentioned earlier, which makes the country a strong candidate for an early launch.
The company has not confirmed an India timeline yet, but the hatchback is expected to continue competing with rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza and Tata Altroz.