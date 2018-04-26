Young Bloke Wants To Die Like “Real Men”; Hyderabad Cops Won’t Let Him

We’ve come across a bunch of hilarious bumper stickers in the past, some of which boasted about driving without seat belts, or speeding, or not using helmets. A young bloke from Hyderabad, with one such sticker, thought that riding without helmet makes him look “cool”. But the Facebook post by Hyderabad Traffic Police made sure to burst his bubble.

The sticker on the back of his motorcycle read, “No Helmet! I Die Like Real Men.” (sic)

But Hyderabad Traffic Cops were in no mood to watch a young man die and so they found him through the numberplate and made sure that they found his attention through a hilarious Facebook post. The post stated, “We r extremely Sorry Mr. Krishna Reddy Sir. We won’t let U die. We will see that U “LIVE LIKE REAL MEN”. Please wear helmet & ride.”

We’re sure Mr Reddy would have changed his decision and ride more responsibly with a helmet. Always use proper riding gear and follow all the traffic rules.