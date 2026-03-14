New Ferrari 849 Testarossa hits India with 1,050 bhp hybrid power and a Rs 10.37 crore price tag

Ferrari has brought a new flagship supercar to India. The 849 Testarossa has officially arrived and it sits at the very top of the brand’s road car range. For many enthusiasts, the Testarossa name carries huge history, so seeing it return on a modern hybrid supercar feels special.
The car replaces the SF90 Stradale in Ferrari’s global line up. In India, the starting price is Rs 10.37 crore ex showroom. That price is only the beginning because buyers can still choose from many custom options and personalisation choices.
Dealerships have already begun preparing for deliveries. Customers who place their orders now can expect the first cars to reach India in the second half of 2026.
Power and hybrid technology
The biggest talking point is the powertrain. Ferrari has combined a strong V8 engine with electric motors to create a very advanced hybrid setup.
Key details
- 4.0 litre twin turbo V8 petrol engine
- Three electric motors supporting the engine
- Combined output of 1,050 hp
- Eight speed dual clutch automatic gearbox
- Power sent through an advanced performance system
The V8 alone produces around 830 hp, while the electric motors add extra boost when needed. This system allows the car to deliver extreme acceleration.
Performance numbers are impressive
- 0 to 100 kmph in about 2.25 seconds
- 0 to 200 kmph in around 6.3 seconds
- Top speed limited to 330 kmph
The hybrid system also allows short electric driving.
- Up to 25 km electric only range
- 7.45 kWh battery pack
- Claimed efficiency around 10.6 kmpl
Design and aerodynamics
The design mixes classic Ferrari inspiration with modern engineering. The front gets slim L shaped LED headlamps connected by a dark strip across the nose. This look also reminds many people of older Ferrari models.
Other styling highlights
- Wide body stance with strong proportions
- Sporty alloy wheels
- Contrast black roof and A pillars
- Twin tail rear design
- Dual exhausts placed high at the back
Active aerodynamic parts are also used across the body. These systems can create more than 400 kg of downforce at high speed, helping stability on track.
Ferrari Amalfi Spider with a retractable hardtop is also planned for customers who want an open roof experience.
Cabin and technology
The interior is built mainly for the driver. Ferrari has kept the layout focused and clean.
Important cabin features
- Large 16 inch digital driver display
- Passenger side 9 inch screen
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Physical knobs on the steering wheel
- High centre console between the seats
Premium materials are used across the cabin.
- Carbon fibre trim
- Leather and Alcantara upholstery
- Personalisation options for colours and finishes
Conclusion
The 849 Testarossa is one of the most advanced Ferrari road cars ever made. With hybrid technology, huge power and strong design, it clearly aims at the top end of the supercar world. For buyers in India, it is also one of the most exclusive machines on sale today.