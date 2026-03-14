VinFast rolls out ‘Trade Gas for Electric’ program

Electric cars are slowly becoming a normal choice for many people. Rising fuel prices and daily running costs are pushing buyers to look at new options. VinFast and its parent group Vingroup now want to make that shift easier.
The company has started a new global campaign called ‘Trade Gas for Electric’. The idea is simple. Owners of petrol or diesel vehicles can switch to a VinFast electric model and get extra benefits.
This program is not limited to one country. It will run in India, Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines.
Key benefits for buyers
- 3 percent discount on VinFast electric cars
- 5 percent discount on VinFast electric scooters
- These offers can be used with other ongoing promotions
- Extra exchange benefits for people moving from petrol or diesel vehicles
For example, buyers of the VF6 could receive benefits close to Rs 57,000. The larger VF7 could see benefits around Rs 80,000 under the discount plan.
VinFast is also offering a Value Assured plan. Under this program, customers can get benefits up to Rs 1.30 lakh while exchanging an old petrol or diesel vehicle.
Another highlight is the company backed buyback scheme. Owners can receive up to 75 percent of the original ex showroom price when selling the car back after a few years. Ownership plans range between two and five years. A 3 percent loyalty bonus is also available.
Electric mobility support is also being pushed through ride services. GSM Green and Smart Mobility is offering 10 percent lower fares on its ride hailing platforms. The offer is active on Xanh SM in Vietnam and Green SM in Indonesia between March 11 and March 31, 2026.
VinFast current cars in India
Right now the brand sells two electric SUVs in India.
- VF6 compact electric SUV
- VF7 larger performance focused SUV
Both recently scored five stars in Bharat NCAP crash tests.
The VF6 is priced from Rs 17.29 lakh to Rs 19.19 lakh, while the VF7 is priced from Rs 21.89 lakh to Rs 26.79 lakh.
Both models use a 59.6 kWh battery pack. The VF7 also gets a bigger 70 kWh option. Claimed driving range stands at 468 km for the VF6 and up to 532 km for the VF7.
More models coming soon
VinFast has bigger plans for India in 2026.
- Limo Green electric MPV expected around April 2026
- VF3 small electric SUV planned for late 2026
The company is also studying the launch of VF e34 crossover and premium SUVs like VF8 and VF9. Entry into electric scooters and electric buses is also under evaluation.
Final word
VinFast clearly wants to grow fast in India. Discounts, buyback support and new models could make its EV lineup more attractive for buyers looking to move away from petrol.