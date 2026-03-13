Ferrari reveals the Amalfi Spider With 640hp V8 And Open Roof Thrill

A new open top Ferrari has arrived and it brings the classic mix of speed, style and drama. The Amalfi Spider is the latest convertible GT from the Italian brand. It keeps the same spirit as the coupe but adds the freedom of driving with the roof down.
Ferrari has designed it as a 2+2 grand tourer. That means two main seats in the front and smaller seats at the back. The idea is to make the car usable for longer drives while still feeling like a true sports car.
The design stays very close to the Amalfi coupe. Smooth body lines and a long bonnet give it a very elegant look. The roof is made from fabric and it can be opened or closed in just 13.5 seconds. Drivers can even do this while moving at speeds up to 60 kmph.
Ferrari also says the soft top has five layers of material. This helps keep noise and heat under control. When the roof folds away it takes very little space, so luggage capacity remains useful for a car in this segment.
Key highlights of the Amalfi Spider
- Fabric roof opens in 13.5 seconds
- Roof can operate at speeds up to 60 kmph
- Compact roof design keeps good boot space
- Wind deflector added behind the rear seats
- Exclusive Rosso Tramonto exterior colour option
Under the bonnet sits a powerful V8 engine. Ferrari has used a 3.9 litre twin turbo petrol motor from its well known F154 family. This engine produces 640hp and 760Nm of torque.
Power is sent to the rear wheels through an 8 speed dual clutch automatic gearbox. The setup focuses on quick shifts and smooth power delivery.
Performance figures are very strong
- 0 to 100 kmph in 3.3 seconds
- Top speed of 320 kmph
- 0 to 200 kmph in 9.4 seconds
The Spider weighs 1,556 kg. This is about 86 kg more than the coupe because of the roof mechanism. Even with the extra weight the car manages the same acceleration to 100 kmph.
Ferrari has also worked on handling and control. The car uses brake by wire technology for sharper braking response. ABS Evo and Side Slip Control systems help improve stability in different road conditions.
An active rear spoiler also plays an important role. It changes position depending on speed and driving conditions. At 250 kmph it can generate up to 110 kg of extra downforce for better stability.
Wheel size is 20 inches with wide tyres for extra grip
- 245 section tyres at the front
- 285 section tyres at the rear
Inside the cabin the layout follows a dual cockpit design. Driver and passenger each get their own space while sharing the main controls in the middle.
Interior technology includes
- 15.6 inch digital driver display
- 10.25 inch infotainment touchscreen
- 8.8 inch passenger display
- Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Wireless phone charging
- Connected car features
The steering wheel now brings back physical buttons which many drivers prefer. The famous red start button also returns.
Comfort and safety features include
- Adaptive cruise control
- Automatic emergency braking
- Blind spot monitoring
- Lane keeping assist
- Traffic sign recognition
- Driver attention monitoring
Ferrari also offers a wide range of personalisation options. Buyers can choose different materials, colours and trims for both the exterior and the cabin.
A seven year maintenance programme is also included. This covers regular service checks and genuine parts through Ferrari’s global dealer network.
The Amalfi Spider shows how Ferrari blends performance with everyday usability. It delivers serious speed while still being comfortable enough for longer drives with the roof open.