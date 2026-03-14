Mercedes-Benz India confirms up to 2 percent price hike from April 2026

Price revisions are a regular part of the auto industry, but when a luxury brand makes the move twice in the same year, it catches attention. Mercedes-Benz India has now confirmed another price increase that will come into effect from April 1, 2026.
The change will apply across the company’s entire lineup in India. The brand says prices will go up by around two percent. This comes only a few months after a similar hike that was introduced in January this year.
Key points about the price hike
- Around 2 percent increase across the Mercedes range
- New prices will start from April 1, 2026
- Second revision in 2026 after the January increase
- Expected rise between about Rs 89,000 and Rs 7.33 lakh depending on the model
The company says the main reason behind the increase is the weaker Indian rupee against the euro. Since many components and technologies are linked to European costs, exchange rate movement has a direct impact on pricing.
Mercedes executives also mentioned that input costs and logistics expenses have gone up. According to the brand, it tries to absorb these pressures as much as possible, but small adjustments are needed to keep operations sustainable.
Impact on Mercedes models in India
At the moment, the most affordable Mercedes in the country is the A Class sedan. It starts from around Rs 44.45 lakh. On the other end of the spectrum sits the AMG G63, which is priced from about Rs 3.67 crore.
Because of this wide price range, the increase will vary a lot depending on the car. Entry level buyers may see a change of under one lakh rupees, while high end AMG models could get several lakh rupees costlier.
Busy period for Mercedes in India
The announcement also comes at a time when the company is expanding its presence in the market.
A few recent highlights include
- Relaunch of the V Class luxury MPV in India
- Local assembly of the V Class at the Chakan plant near Pune
- Bookings opened for the upcoming CLA electric sedan
- Expansion of the retail network with a new luxury showroom in Bengaluru
The CLA electric model is expected to arrive in April 2026. Built on Mercedes’ new MMA platform, it promises a long driving range and fast charging capability.
Conclusion
The upcoming revision means buyers planning to purchase a Mercedes may want to finalise their decision before the end of March. After April begins, most models in the lineup will carry slightly higher price tags.