Home News New Bajaj Dominar Matte Black Edition Launched; Prices Start At INR 141,045
By Suvil SusvirkarJuly 7, 2017

Bajaj Auto has officially announced the introduction of the all new Matte Black edition of the Dominar 400, its first product in the premium segment. The matte black Dominar 400, as we said previously, is our new favourite colour option in the range. With the addition of the new colour, Dominar will now be available in four options: Matte Black, Moon White, Midnight Blue, and Twilight Plum.

July 7, 2017-New-Bajaj-Dominar-Matte-Black-Edition-Launched-3-600x400.jpg

Other specifications of the bike remain unchanged. The motorcycle continues to use the 373cc DTS-i engine, twin spar perimeter frame, twin channel ABS, LED headlamps with Auto Headlamp On (AHO), full digital instrument console. The reverse LCD split speedometer divides the display into primary and secondary consoles for a reduced clutter in the cockpit.

The 373.2cc triple spark DTS-i, liquid cooled, fuel injected, single cylinder engine with slipper clutch which delivers 35 PS of power at 8000 rpm and 35 Nm of torque at 6500 rpm.

July 7, 2017-New-Bajaj-Dominar-Matte-Black-Edition-Launched-2-600x400.jpg

The new Matte Black Dominar is now available across Bajaj Auto dealerships in standard variant at INR 141,045 and in ABS variant at INR 155,215 (ex showroom Delhi).

What do you have to say about the Matte Black Dominar 400? Let us know your views through the comments section below.

Here is the detailed image gallery:

