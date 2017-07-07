Dassault Systèmes “Manufacturing in the Age of Experience” Event Report

World leader in 3D Design Software, 3D Digital Mock Up and Product Lifecycle Management solutions, Dassault Systèmes inaugurated their first “Manufacturing in the Age of Experience” event in India. This is the regional variant of their international “Age of Experience” event and was held in Pune on June 8, 2017 where it provided 100 C-level executives from the manufacturing sectors of verticals like Automotive, Transportation, Aerospace, Defense and Industrial Engineering with an exhaustive view on ways in which businesses can digitally reconstruct their manufacturing operations.

India is on the verge of a big change in manufacturing. There is a momentous drive to manufacture products locally for consumer and B2B use because of the momentum for developing industrial corridors, smart cities and manufacturing hubs. International firms in the aerospace and defense sector, are acquiring massively from local tier one and tier two vendors. Domestic manufacturers in the automotive sector, meanwhile, are exploring opportunities in new stated and growing their capacity and the global ones are delving into joint ventures and greenfield projects. India has the potential to reach US$ 1 trillion as a centre for quality manufacturing activities in product design, R&D and assembling.

At the time of the event’s inauguration, Samson Khaou, Managing Director, India, Dassault Systèmes, said, “The ‘Make in India’ initiative is now a global agenda and there is an incredible opportunity for Indian enterprises and SMEs across key verticals to take a giant leap. The first step that Indian manufacturing companies need to take to compete with their global counterparts in an experience economy is to disrupt their traditional manufacturing operations with more agile, flexible, scalable manufacturing processes. In this context, they need to address four areas of the manufacturing equation: Digital Manufacturing, Manufacturing Operations Management, Supply Chain Planning & Operations and Additive Manufacturing.”

Addressing the media, Guillaume Vendroux, CEO, DELMIA, Dassault Systèmes said, “The world of manufacturing has shifted its focus from mass production to mass customization and quick delivery to an on-demand generation of consumers. Complete synchronization and integration of operations, modularity and predictive analytics have enabled manufacturers to provide consumers with a personalized experience. Additive manufacturing is becoming a game changer. ‘Manufacturing in the Age of Experience’ offers a unique opportunity to explore how industries can digitally transform with the 3DEXPERIENCE platform.”

The event also gave a preview of the future of smart manufacturing in the 3DEXPERIENCE Playground, a technology exhibition featuring interactive stations. The Future Manufacturing Cockpit showcased how complicated production will be handled by a new 3D view of all levels of the value creation process with ease. Another part of the exhibition was the 3DEXPERIENCE Factory, a smart factory solution to design and simulate the behaviour of the full production line with a combination of HTC Vive’s VR system and Dassault Systèmess 3DEXPERIENCE platform. A real shop floor experience developed specifically for operators, team leaders and supervisors was provided by the 3D Lean Experience. Also a part of the exhibition were four Digital Continuity scenarios covering product engineering to manufacturing and back to product engineering.

Samson Khaou added while talking about the exhibition, “With ‘Manufacturing in the Age of Experience’ we will touch upon how technology is breaking down barriers between virtual and reality through the concepts of solar-powered airplanes, smart homes and offices, 3D simulated human hearts, and self-driven cars. It is inspiring new generations of makers, engineers, scientists, brand evangelists and CEOs to develop the disruptive experiences that are defining our era and creating industries of the future.”