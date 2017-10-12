New 2018 Volkswagen Virtus Images, Features, Tech Specs, Expected Price And Launch Date

Volkswagen will soon reveal the sedan version of the Sixth generation Polo hatchback. A left-hand drive version of the upcoming sedan, christened as the Volkswagen Virtus, was recently spied. The sedan, just like the latest Polo, will be built on Volkswagen’s Modular Transverse Matrix for compact models (MQB A0) platform. Leaked images reveal finer details about the new 2018 New 2018 Volkswagen Virtus. Here’s what we know about the sedan.

New 2018 Volkswagen Virtus Expected Prices

If at all the sedan makes its way to India, it might be placed in the INR 9 lakh range (base variant, ex-showroom).

New 2018 Volkswagen Virtus Expected Launch Date

The spied model is a left-hand drive version of the sedan. There are no official details available about a possible India launch and if at all the Virtus is heading to our shores, we may hear about it at the 2018 Auto Expo in Delhi.

New 2018 Volkswagen Virtus Features and Details

The teaser image, shared by journalist Fernando Calmon on Instagram reveals the side profile of the sedan. Apart from revised bumpers, the Virtus will also feature longer wheelbase, extra boot-space and a different set of alloy-wheels over the Polo hatchback. From the inside, it is expected to be similar to the new generation Volkswagen Polo.

New 2018 Volkswagen Virtus Engine and Performance

The Virtus will reportedly arrive in the South American maket with two engines options, a 1.6-litre, four-cylinder petrol and a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol. The former will be tuned for 117hp, 162Nm of torque and come mated to a five-speed manual transmission while the latter will produce 128hp and 200Nm and come paired to a six-speed automatic transmission.

New 2018 Volkswagen Virtus Safety

For the European market, the Polo hatchback comes equipped with Front Assist area monitoring system including City Emergency Braking and Pedestrian Monitoring as standard although we’re not sure if those features would be passed to the South American market. Dual front Airbags and ABS will most likely come as standard.

New 2018 Volkswagen Virtus Technical Specifications

Engine 1.6-litre, four-cylinder petrol 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol Power 117hp 162Nm Torque 128hp 200Nm Transmission Five-Speed Manual Transmission Six-Speed Automatic Transmission

New 2018 Volkswagen Virtus Image Gallery

Spy images via Motor1