BMW Motorrad Will Reportedly Launch A Certified Used Motorcycle Programme In India

The performance motorcycle market in India has expanded rapidly over the last decade and so has the used superbike segment. So if you’re someone who’s interested in the latter, we have some good news.

BMW Motorrad is reportedly planning to introduce a Certified Used Motorcycle Programme for the Indian market. However, the two-wheeler arm of the German brand has remained tight-lipped about the expected timeline for the launch of the programme. The report adds that BMW Motorrad will aim to bridge the gap between its entry-level models — the G 310 R and G 310 GS — and the premium performance products with the used motorcycle programme. The certified-used motorcycle programme already exists in select international markets.

As aforementioned, there is no fixed timeline that has been announced about the programme but as the brand is busy in expanding its dealership network in India, we don’t see BMW Motorrad’s certified used motorcycle business to commence at least till the end of 2018. As you must already know, BMW Motorrad India’s product portfolio comprises of:

BMW S 1000 RR

BMW R 1200 RS

BMW R 1200 RT

BMW K 1600 GTL

BMW R 1200 R

BMW S 1000 R

BMW R NineT

BMW R NineT Scrambler

BMW R 1200 G S Adventure

BMW R 1200 GS

BMW S 1000 XR

We hope to hear some more official information about the programme. While we wait for that, let us know your views about the idea of the certified-used motorcycle programme by BMW Motorrad for the Indian market through the comments section below.

Source: Overdrive