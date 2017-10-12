New 2018 KTM RC 250 India Images, Features, Tech Specs, Expected Price And Launch Date

New spy images reveal the new 2018 KTM RC 250 spotted testing in India for the very first time. The test-mule of the fully faired sibling to the Duke 250 was snapped during a public road test on the old Mumbai-Pune highway. Here’s all that you need to know:

New 2018 KTM RC 250 Expected Prices

The new 2018 KTM RC 250 is expected to arrive with a price tag of around INR 2 lakh.

New 2018 KTM RC 250 Expected Launch Date

KTM could launch upcoming RC 250 in India in the first half of 2018.

New 2018 KTM RC 250 Features and Details

The 2018 KTM RC 250 is expected to take visual cues from its elder sibling, the RC 390. The model, as seen in the spy images, features the side mounted exhaust as seen on the RC 390 as well as the Duke 250. Reports suggest that the model will not receive features such as Ride-by-Wire or a slipper clutch.

New 2018 KTM RC 250 Engine and Performance

Powering the 2018 KTM RC 250 would be the same 248.8 cc single cylinder, liquid cooled engine as seen on the Duke 250. This engine is capable of producing a peak power output of 30 PS at 9000 rpm while the maximum torque of 24 Nm comes up at 7500 rpm. This engine comes paired to a six speed transmission.

New 2018 KTM RC 250 Safety

With the upcoming safety norms to come into effect from next year, the new 2018 KTM RC 250 is expected to come equipped with ABS.

New 2018 KTM RC 250 Technical Specifications

KTM RC 250 Engine Type Single-cylinder, 4-stroke, DOHC, Liquid-cooled Displacement 248.8 cc Bore x Stroke 72.0 x 61.1 mm Maximum Power 30PS @ 9,000rpm Maximum Torque 24Nm @ 7,500rpm Transmission 6 Speed Clutch PASC antihopping clutch, mechanically operated Dimensions Length 2,050mm Width 730mm Height – Wheelbase 1,357mm Ground Clearance 175mm Seat Height 830mm Kerb Mass – Fuel Tank Capacity 13.5 litre Brakes and Tyres Front Brake 300mm Single Disc Rear Brake 230mm Single Disc Front Tyre 110/70×17 Tubeless Rear Tyre 150/60×17 Tubeless

New 2018 KTM RC 250 Image Gallery

Spy image courtesy: xBhp