New 2018 KTM RC 250 India Images, Features, Tech Specs, Expected Price And Launch Date

New spy images reveal the new 2018 KTM RC 250 spotted testing in India for the very first time. The test-mule of the fully faired sibling to the Duke 250 was snapped during a public road test on the old Mumbai-Pune highway. Here’s all that you need to know:
New 2018 KTM RC 250 Expected Prices
The new 2018 KTM RC 250 is expected to arrive with a price tag of around INR 2 lakh.
New 2018 KTM RC 250 Expected Launch Date
KTM could launch upcoming RC 250 in India in the first half of 2018.
New 2018 KTM RC 250 Features and Details
The 2018 KTM RC 250 is expected to take visual cues from its elder sibling, the RC 390. The model, as seen in the spy images, features the side mounted exhaust as seen on the RC 390 as well as the Duke 250. Reports suggest that the model will not receive features such as Ride-by-Wire or a slipper clutch.
New 2018 KTM RC 250 Engine and Performance
Powering the 2018 KTM RC 250 would be the same 248.8 cc single cylinder, liquid cooled engine as seen on the Duke 250. This engine is capable of producing a peak power output of 30 PS at 9000 rpm while the maximum torque of 24 Nm comes up at 7500 rpm. This engine comes paired to a six speed transmission.
New 2018 KTM RC 250 Safety
With the upcoming safety norms to come into effect from next year, the new 2018 KTM RC 250 is expected to come equipped with ABS.
New 2018 KTM RC 250 Technical Specifications
|KTM RC 250
|Engine
|Type
|Single-cylinder, 4-stroke, DOHC, Liquid-cooled
|Displacement
|248.8 cc
|Bore x Stroke
|72.0 x 61.1 mm
|Maximum Power
|30PS @ 9,000rpm
|Maximum Torque
|24Nm @ 7,500rpm
|Transmission
|6 Speed
|Clutch
|PASC antihopping clutch, mechanically operated
|Dimensions
|Length
|2,050mm
|Width
|730mm
|Height
|–
|Wheelbase
|1,357mm
|Ground Clearance
|175mm
|Seat Height
|830mm
|Kerb Mass
|–
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|13.5 litre
|Brakes and Tyres
|Front Brake
|300mm Single Disc
|Rear Brake
|230mm Single Disc
|Front Tyre
|110/70×17 Tubeless
|Rear Tyre
|150/60×17 Tubeless
New 2018 KTM RC 250 Image Gallery
Spy image courtesy: xBhp
New 2018 KTM RC 250
- Design
- Features
- Engine