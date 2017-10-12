New 2018 KTM RC 250 India Images, Features, Tech Specs, Expected Price And Launch Date

New spy images reveal the new 2018 KTM RC 250 spotted testing in India for the very first time. The test-mule of the fully faired sibling to the Duke 250 was snapped during a public road test on the old Mumbai-Pune highway. Here’s all that you need to know:

October 12, 2017-New-2018-KTM-RC-250-spied-in-India-1-600x338.png

New 2018 KTM RC 250 Expected Prices

The new 2018 KTM RC 250 is expected to arrive with a price tag of around INR 2 lakh.

New 2018 KTM RC 250 Expected Launch Date

KTM could launch upcoming RC 250 in India in the first half of 2018.

New 2018 KTM RC 250 Features and Details

October 12, 2017-New-2018-KTM-RC-250-spied-in-India-2-600x338.png

The 2018 KTM RC 250 is expected to take visual cues from its elder sibling, the RC 390. The model, as seen in the spy images, features the side mounted exhaust as seen on the RC 390 as well as the Duke 250. Reports suggest that the model will not receive features such as Ride-by-Wire or a slipper clutch.

New 2018 KTM RC 250 Engine and Performance

Powering the 2018 KTM RC 250 would be the same 248.8 cc single cylinder, liquid cooled engine as seen on the Duke 250. This engine is capable of producing a peak power output of 30 PS at 9000 rpm while the maximum torque of 24 Nm comes up at 7500 rpm. This engine comes paired to a six speed transmission.

New 2018 KTM RC 250 Safety

October 12, 2017-KTM-RC-250.jpg

With the upcoming safety norms to come into effect from next year, the new 2018 KTM RC 250 is expected to come equipped with ABS.

New 2018 KTM RC 250 Technical Specifications

KTM RC 250
Engine
TypeSingle-cylinder, 4-stroke, DOHC, Liquid-cooled
Displacement248.8 cc
Bore x Stroke72.0 x 61.1 mm
Maximum Power30PS @ 9,000rpm
Maximum Torque24Nm @ 7,500rpm
Transmission6 Speed
ClutchPASC antihopping clutch, mechanically operated
Dimensions
Length2,050mm
Width730mm
Height
Wheelbase1,357mm
Ground Clearance175mm
Seat Height830mm
Kerb Mass
Fuel Tank Capacity13.5 litre
Brakes and Tyres
Front Brake300mm Single Disc
Rear Brake230mm Single Disc
Front Tyre110/70×17 Tubeless
Rear Tyre150/60×17 Tubeless

New 2018 KTM RC 250 Image Gallery

Spy image courtesy: xBhp

