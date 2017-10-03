New 2018 TVS Apache RR310S : Images, Tech Specs, Expected Price And Launch Date

Saying that we’ve been hearing a lot about the TVS Apache RR310S lately will be an understatement. We’ve seen the motorcycle on several occasions and we really cannot wait to swing a leg over it. While we wait for the official announcement about the upcoming model, here’s what we know about the new 2018 TVS Apache RR310S.

New 2018 TVS Apache RR310S Expected Prices

The motorcycle will benefit from technical expertise from TVS’s new partner, BMW Motorrad. Local manufacturing will help TVS price the motorcycle competitively and we expect to see it arrive below the INR 2.5 lakh mark.

New 2018 TVS Apache RR310S Expected Launch Date

There have been speculations about the launch but according to the latest report, we may see the new Apache RR310S arrive in the Indian market before the end of 2017.

New 2018 TVS Apache RR310S Features and Details

As seen in the clearest set of spy images, the new TVS Apache RR310S will feature a pair of projector headlights with LED pilot lamps. A pair LED blinkers will be placed on the fairing. The motorcycle uses a clip-on handlebar. he rear is completed by an unconventional and attention grabbing LED tail light.

Check out the exhaust note and first user impressions here

New 2018 TVS Apache RR310S Engine and Performance

Mechanically, as you would’ve read in our previous reports, the 310 cc single cylinder, liquid cooled engine is based on the BMW G310R’s motor, where it is rated at 34 bhp and 21 Nm.

New 2018 TVS Apache RR310S Safety

ABS should be offered as standard. Stopping power will be provided by Bybre sourced petal disc brakes on both ends.

New 2018 TVS Apache RR310S Technical Specifications (EXPECTED)

Displacement 310 cc Type Single cylinder, liquid cooled engine Maximum Power 34 bhp Maximum Torque 21 Nm Gearbox Six-speed manual Compliance BSIV

New 2018 TVS Apache RR310S Video

New 2018 TVS Apache RR310S Image Gallery